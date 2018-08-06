East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman announced a retirement and a resignation at Monday’s city council meeting.
Retiring is longtime city treasurer, Tony Banaszek, who has served the city in various capacities for more than 40 years. Banaszek spoke briefly after receiving a gift from the city in thanks for his service.
Resigning from the council is David Brown, 6th Ward, who was installed in May to replace the late Robert Cheffer. Freeman said Brown resigned for personal reasons and informed the council that he returned to the list of candidates he interviewed upon Cheffer’s resignation to replace Brown. As a result, he nominated Marie Tapia, a volunteer who has served her neighborhood for about 21 years and was instrumental in adopting the now Los Amigos at Garfield Park. After a unanimous vote approving her appointment, Tapia was sworn in by Freeman and took her seat at the council.
Council members also were addressed by Olivia Dorothy to announce the Quad-Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance Workshop to take place Oct. 23-25 and hosted by River Action Inc. The featured speaker will be Mike Sutfin, Building & Zoning official from Ottawa, Ill. Focus will be on reducing flood insurance costs, flood losses and preparation for future flood events.
At its committee-of-the-whole meeting, the council approved a resolution, to be sent to the Aug. 20 meeting, that would allow the city to take part in a study of the Illinois 92 corridor at a cost of $10,000. Request for participation is from the Bi-State Regional Commission, which has received notice of a grant award for the study. The study will use a planning consultant who will perform a review and make suggestions for goals and objectives for what is considered a major artery. Rock Island, Moline, Silvis and MetroLINK will also contribute to the study.