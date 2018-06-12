Longtime KWQC-TV anchor Gary Metivier said Tuesday that he is leaving the station.
Metivier made the announcement on the 6 p.m. newscast, which he referenced on his Facebook page.
According to the KWQC website, he joined the news team in 1998. He earned multiple state and regional awards.
Metivier has a “strong personal commitment” to children’s literacy issues and veterans organizations, including the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. Proceeds from the four children’s books he has written support veterans initiatives.
When he arrived in the Quad-Cities, he “immediately fell in love with the people and the area,” he said during the broadcast. He, his wife and two sons had opportunities to move to bigger markets, “but we decided as a family this was home.”
Now that their sons “are preparing to go off on their own journeys,” he said, “it is time for us to begin a new journey too. To take a leap of faith. To explore and pursue new opportunities. To share inspiring stories and share our talents. We feel God has a plan for us.”
For two decades, he told viewers, “You have blessed us with your loyalty, your kind words and your caring sense of community. It has been such an honor to be able to be your news guy.”
