Longtime Quad-City storyteller Fran Riley dies

As a consummate professional, Riley would cover any story assigned, according to Mickle, including those hard news and breaking stories, tragic though some may have been.

But what Riley did best were the stories about people who were always working to make the Quad-Cities a better place to live.

"He really wanted to shine a spotlight on what was good about the Quad-Cities and the people who made it a better place to live," Mickle said.

"Fran always looked for the best in everyone, and he could find a story in anything," Mickle added.

Riley was always ready to get out and get the story.

"If Fran wasn't out the door by 9:30 a.m. then you began to wonder," Mickle said. "He always wanted to go out and cover the story. He wanted to be out the door and interviewing the people he had already talked to for his stories. He was very organized.

"He did his homework and people respected him, and rightfully so," Mickle added.

"He loved the Quad-Cities and the people who made it his home, and he did his best to give back to the community he cared so much about," Mickle said.

Riley retired from KWQC on Nov. 27.