Longtime Quad-City storyteller Fran Riley dies

One of the Quad-City's favorite storytellers, Fran Riley, passed away Friday after a battle with prostate cancer. Riley, 66, worked in the area since 1978 for both KWQC and WHBF,
KWQC Vice President/General Manager Sue Ramsett said, "I only had the opportunity to know Fran for a few years, but he will forever hold a piece of my heart.
"Fran’s ability to inspire others through his work — and to treat everyone around him with kindness and respect — is part of his KWQC TV6 legacy.
"Fran's authenticity and gift for storytelling has been an inspiration to so many of his fellow journalists over the years. His loss will be felt throughout the station — and throughout our community.
"These are challenging times, but we will find a way to celebrate Fran’s life and his many contributions to KWQC and the Quad-Cities," Ramsett said.
KWQC news director Stephanie Hedrick said, "He found the good in humanity in his stories, and that was the strength of Fran Riley."
Longtime KWQC anchor Mike Mickle, who now is news director for WHBF, said he and Riley sat across from each other in the Channel 6 newsroom for two decades.
Riley began his tenure at KWQC in 1994.
"My heart hurts tonight," Mickle said. "Heaven got one heck of an angel."
As a consummate professional, Riley would cover any story assigned, according to Mickle, including those hard news and breaking stories, tragic though some may have been.
But what Riley did best were the stories about people who were always working to make the Quad-Cities a better place to live.
"He really wanted to shine a spotlight on what was good about the Quad-Cities and the people who made it a better place to live," Mickle said.
"Fran always looked for the best in everyone, and he could find a story in anything," Mickle added.
Riley was always ready to get out and get the story.
"If Fran wasn't out the door by 9:30 a.m. then you began to wonder," Mickle said. "He always wanted to go out and cover the story. He wanted to be out the door and interviewing the people he had already talked to for his stories. He was very organized.
"He did his homework and people respected him, and rightfully so," Mickle added.
"He loved the Quad-Cities and the people who made it his home, and he did his best to give back to the community he cared so much about," Mickle said.
Riley retired from KWQC on Nov. 27.
A native of Boston, Riley graduated from Emerson College in 1975 where he majored in mass communication.
Riley is survived by his wife, Marilyn-Korthaus Riley, and an adult daughter, Andrea.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
