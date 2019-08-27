ROCK ISLAND — Back in the early 1960s, it was the new building in Rock Island, one of the first of several, a beacon of new businesses to come, a strong reminder that Rock Island was growing.
To later generations, it was just a building that changed hands over the years, eventually ending up as Modern Woodmen of America's bank building.
However you saw it, you soon won’t see what in 1962 opened as the 1st National Bank of Rock Island. It will be demolished, possibly later this fall after it closes officially Oct. 31.
“Since ending our bank operations in March of this year, it’s no longer cost-effective to maintain for business use, or for the tenants,” said Sharon Snawerdt, manager of corporate communications at Modern Woodmen of America.
Since 2002, the bank building, complete with several drive-through windows, has been used by Modern Woodmen of America as MWA Bank while also housing a few rental tenants. Modern Woodmen bought the building at 100 17th St. in November 2000.
Rumors that the property will be turned into a parking lot to serve the two Modern Woodmen buildings across the street on the riverfront are premature.
“I can’t answer to that,” Snawerdt said. “We will continue to own the land. Any potential development plans are yet to be determined.”
Snawerdt did not rule out the possibility of Modern Woodmen building on the property.
“Possibly,” she said. “At this point, anything is possible.
“We do see part of removing that building will open up potential downtown development opportunities for Modern Woodmen.”
The estimated costs to upgrade the building outweighed the value of maintaining it.
“We just know it’s not cost-effective to maintain it any longer,” Snawerdt said, noting the building needs upgrades to its elevator; roof; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system; boiler system; and windows and doors.
“It was just one of those structures designed to last decades, not centuries,” she said.
Currently, two law firms that include about 10 people use the building. They officially were notified of the planned demolition 90 days in advance and made aware informally through some discussions in late July, Snawerdt said. They will be out of the building by the end of October.
When demolition will take place depends on when Modern Woodmen gets its demolition permit, along with how long asbestos removal takes, Snawerdt said.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has told Modern Woodmen he will help the tenants relocate in downtown Rock Island.
Growing up in Rock Island, he remembers when the building was a kingpin.
“It’s always sad to see a building leave, especially one that has some architectural (value),” Thoms said. “It has some meaning and everything else to a lot of citizens in Rock Island.
“But, by the same token, I do understand as a businessman that these projects ... have to feasible cost-wise. And my understanding is the asbestos, the boilers and the roof and everything else on that building are in rough shape, and the building just isn’t usable in the way it is now. Economically, it doesn’t make sense for them. I can understand that side of it also.”
“You hate to see something come down,” he said, “but economically it makes sense.”