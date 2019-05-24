Courts: Stanley Liggins, 57, will be sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court. He was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the September 1990 strangulation death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve also will rule on a motion filed by his attorneys for a new trial.
Big Story: In preparation for Paul McCartney's long-awaited show in the Quad-Cities, entertainment reporter Jonathan Turner looks back at the biggest musical draws in Quad-City history, including Elton John, Prince and Jimi Hendrix, and what residents remember about those shows.