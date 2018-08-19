City Hall: A deal with an Indiana-based telecommunications company to build a fiber optic network throughout Bettendorf and Davenport is scheduled to be considered by each city’s respective governing body this week.
Over the last few years, city leaders have explored several ways to make the technology -- capable of high-speed internet connection with lightning-fast download speeds – widely available to area residents and businesses. Bettendorf officials are scheduled to vote Tuesday night. Davenport aldermen vote Wednesday.
Schools: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Scott Community College Urban Campus, Rooms W116-117, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport. On the proposed agenda are contractual agreements that include professional services contracts with Family Resources for counseling services at Muscatine and Scott community colleges.
Sports: The high school football season gets under way this week with Davenport Central hosting Muscatine on Thursday night and all other area teams beginning play Friday. A 20-page preseason preview will be inserted in Thursday’s edition of the Times. All other fall high school sports also get going this week with a full round of Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball games scheduled for Tuesday.
The annual World Series of Drag Racing will be held again at Cordova International Raceway next weekend. The iconic event will include racing on Friday night, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Courts: Scott County prosecutors and defense attorneys for Stanley Liggins, 56, will appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a hearing on several pending motions ahead of his Aug. 28 trial. Liggins has been twice convicted in the September 1990 murder of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
Big Story: When Jesse Hammes bought his acre-plus lot along Davenport’s Pheasant Creek in 2011, he thought he had found the perfect place for a home. But in the six years since, the creek bank has eroded into his yard, chunk by chunk, to the point that his driveway is in danger of collapse.
Hammes' problem is extreme, but not uncommon. All across the state, all across the country, individuals and communities are wrestling with storm water issues that are exacerbated by development and by what seem to be more frequent, heavy rains.
In our Big Story for Aug. 26, Times reporter Alma Gaul delves into this issue, including why flooding is such a problem in the area where Hammes lives, the evolution of storm water management regulations, what kinds of control structures are required of developers today and who is responsible for damage.