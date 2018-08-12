City Hall: Bettendorf and Davenport officials are scheduled to meet Monday evening to discuss a proposal to bring a new form of high-speed internet to the area: fiber-optic. City officials have sought to bring a fiber-optic network to the Quad-Cities for years, saying it could be a boost for local businesses and draw more residents. An Indiana company wants to finish building the infrastructure to support the service throughout both cities by 2021.
Schools: The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 729 21st St., Bettendorf. Among the agenda items are the Davenport special-education audit, a technology update and student achievement improvement.
Sports: The two small college football programs in the Quad-Cities both will hold their preseason media days on Tuesday as both Augustana College and St. Ambrose University begin preparing for the coming season.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits will begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday, playing three games against Kane County, followed by three games against Peoria.
Big Story: An Iowa law that gave property tax breaks for multi-residential properties has been in effect for several years. For property owners, it means a savings but local governments are worried about the long-term impact on their budgets. Reporter Ed Tibbetts is looking at the law and how it’s played out in this Sunday’s Big Story.