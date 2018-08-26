City Hall: Bettendorf aldermen are scheduled to get an update on the city’s current-year budget during a special committee hearing at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall. In Davenport, Mayor Frank Klipsch plans to present the findings of a months-long study of regional youth violence to the public. That meeting is to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RiverCenter.
Schools: The Davenport School Board will discuss a five-year cost-saving plan during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, in the second-floor board room of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 Main St., Davenport.
Sports: The college football season begins this weekend with Iowa hosting Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Other opening games that day include South Dakota State at Iowa State, Kent State at Illinois, Northern Iowa at Montana, St. Ambrose at Dakota State and Augustana at Coe.
The Bettendorf football team will host Iowa City West in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state playoff game, won by the Trojans. In other high school action, the annual Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational will be held Saturday at Crow Creek Park, bringing together many of the top cross country teams in the area.
Courts: Jury selection will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Stanley Liggins' first-degree murder trial in Black Hawk County. The 56-year-old is charged in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
Big Story: The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in West Liberty, Iowa, entertains and educate in Iowa and elsewhere throughout the world. The troupe will host a regional puppet festival in September in West Liberty. Founder Monica Leo talks about how she became a puppeteer and how she develops her characters and shows.