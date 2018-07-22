City Hall: A proposal to reclassify land to build a Portillo’s and several other businesses in northeast Davenport is to be heard by the city council on Wednesday. The planning and zoning commission narrowly advanced the measure two weeks ago, despite objections from several residents. While many have expressed excitement over the possibility of bringing the Chicago-style restaurant to the region, opponents have cited increased traffic and poor infrastructure as concerns.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall council chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
School Board: The Pleasant Valley School Board will meet Monday. Included in new business will be the district's five-year capital projects plan. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Belmont Administration Center, 525 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
Courts: Jury selection begins Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Tremayne L. Thomas, 43, of Davenport. Thomas is accused of the May 30, 2017, death of Brandon Brooks, 35, of Rock Island. His first trial ended in a mistrial July 10 on the second day of jury selection.
A hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County Court for arguments regarding the city of Davenport’s appeal of the reinstatement of former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn.
Sports: The Iowa high school softball tournament gets underway in Fort Dodge with four Quad-City area teams involved. Louisa-Muscatine and Wilton will play one another in Class 2A Monday at 3 p.m. and Davenport Assumption opposes Benton Community in 3A at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Pleasant Valley takes on Iowa City at 5 p.m. L-M, Assumption and PV all are No. 1 seeds.
Big Story: A Long Grove woman has been taking in unwanted, mistreated and/or undesirable animals and caring for them in her companion-animal sanctuary. Her menagerie has grown to about 100 animals of all size, shape, species and breed. And she takes many of them on the road to help spread the word: Rescued animals sometimes are the ones doing the rescuing.