City Hall: Another round of debate is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at City Hall over a contentious proposal to change Davenport’s civil rights commission. In response to public opposition, several elected officials say they’re planning to unveil a new draft of the city’s proposed ordinance in the coming weeks. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council chambers, 226 W. 4th St.
School Board: Davenport Community School District Superintendent Art Tate will present two updated plans for Vision 2020 to the Committee of the Whole at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St. The board is to review two long-range budgets, one of which does not involve closing a school.
Courts: Logan Shoemaker, 21, of Davenport, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a number of charges, including attempted murder and first-degree robbery, in Scott County District Court. Police say that on Sept. 25, Shoemaker led police on a high-speed chase, stole a garbage truck by force and rammed it into the squad car of Buffalo Police Chief Terry "TJ" Behning.
Sports: High school football teams in both Iowa and Illinois begin practice Monday in preparation for the coming season. Most teams will play their first games on August 24.
Most college football teams already have started practicing and Iowa's three state universities all will host preseason football media days this week. Iowa State's media day is Tuesday, Northern Iowa's on Wednesday and Iowa's on Friday.
Big Story: Our final in a four-part summer travel series that follows the Mississippi River up the east "coast" of Iowa is written by reporter Jack Cullen. He takes us along on an outing to Burlington, Keokuk and points in-between.