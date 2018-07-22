City Hall: The Portillo's proposal is on the agenda again. This time Davenport City Council will have its first read consideration of William Torchia's request to rezone 6.5 acres on East 53rd Street at Lorton Avenue to make way for the popular hot dog restaurant and other businesses. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
School Board: Bettendorf, Davenport and Pleasant Valley school boards will take a break in July, then meet again beginning in August.
Courts: Closing arguments will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Tremayne L. Thomas, 43, of Davenport. He is accused of the May 30, 2017, death of Brandon Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
Roy DeWitt, the former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor, after admitting that he placed a hidden camera in a locked employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments in March.
John Michael Hess, 43, of Davenport, will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Scott County District Court. He pleaded guilty in June to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations stemming from an officer-involved shooting in March.
Sports: The 44th annual Quad-City Times 7 will be held on the streets of Davenport on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. It will be preceded on Thursday by the Genesis Orthopedic Hospitals Brady Street Sprints and on Friday by the Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7.
Three Quad-City teams will play in the Iowa high school baseball tournament in Des Moines this week. Wilton begins play in Class 2A on Monday, Davenport Assumption in 3A on Tuesday and North Scott in 4A on Wednesday.