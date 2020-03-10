You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe': Quad-Citians still planning to travel, cruise for Spring Break
topical alert top story

'Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe': Quad-Citians still planning to travel, cruise for Spring Break

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Krager, of Davenport, still plans to go someplace warm, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases domestically and internationally.

It just won’t be Belize. And it won’t be on a ship.

Krager, 48, who owns parts of Caddy’s Sports Bar, & Grill Bettendorf, The Mound and The Dam View Inn, both in Davenport, also is a residential appraiser.

He was part of a family trip with 12 travelers headed to a cruise set to leave New Orleans. 

Photo 1

The Grand Princess arrives Monday in San Francisco. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were supposed to fly down on the 14th and the boat was leaving on the 15th," he said. "We were supposed to be gone for seven days.”

The family group decided not to go.

That decision was made as travelers come to terms with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Grand Princess cruise ship remains off the coast of Oakland, California. A 71-year-old passenger on board died during the cruise, and 19 crew members have tested positive. In all, 3,590 passengers and crew are being tested for the virus, and will be quarantined. Earlier this month, two people died and 634 people were infected aboard the Diamond Princess, first quarantined off the coast of Japan on Feb. 3. The last of the passengers didn't leave the ship until March 1.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people older than 60 and those with health problems should avoid cruise ships, crowded places and “non-essential travel such as long plane trips.”

“The main reason is not necessarily because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) itself, but we didn’t want to get to the point where we were going to be coming back on Sunday and have the boat be quarantined and stuck out at sea,” Krager said. “As an appraiser, that would have been devastating to my business.”

His parents are in their early 70s and in excellent health. Children ages 11-14 were part of the group.

“We were going to Belize, Honduras, Cozumel,” he said. “But all of us, with the exception of my parents, have decided to go to Mexico instead.”

They plan to fly.

Krager and his wife travel quite a bit.

Krager says he's not one to get sick often, but he did have a miserable flu experience a couple of weeks ago: He was diagnosed with Influenza A.

“My wife sent me to a hotel,” said Krager, who was extremely ill. “I thought it was all over for me.”

He was sick 48 hours, said Krager, and fully recovered after he was diagnosed and treated by a physician.

Travel agencies: Quad-Citians continue to travel

Krager’s family isn’t the only group with plans to head to a warmer climate. Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel, Duck Creek, Bettendorf, said Tuesday Quad-Citians still are traveling.

“Our base of our business, our bread and butter, are the ‘all-inclusives’ to the tropical places,” she said. “We were more affected when Zika Virus (which is spread by mosquitoes) was going on.”

Currently, “The places we’re sending people to are open and wonderful and tropical,” Gonzalez said. “We’re having people ask more questions, but we are not having cancellations.”

Clients have planned vacations for a year, she said. “They’ve been sitting there all winter, freezing. They want to go to a beach.”

“All these families and Spring Breakers are not even worried about it. “

Teachers, she said, have dealt with so many illnesses in their classrooms “they’re just not even worried about it at all. They’re thinking ‘Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe. I’m not going to not go.’”

A lot of people stay informed about details of outbreak locations. “The science of it is coming out. There have been worse things. It’s manageable," Gonzalez said.

Gulliver’s Travel is not a major cruise-line agency, Gonzalez said. She does know cruise lines have loosened up cancellation policies.

“Now cruise lines are saying you don’t have to pay off until seven days beforehand. You can wait up until the week before.

“That was a brilliant strategy they have.”

“I’ve been here 31 years,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve seen everything. When I worked here for 9/11 that was the worst.

“I think people are getting more savvy. The initial first couple of weeks, people were like ‘What is going on?’ Now it’s shifted a little bit. They’re seeing the cases of people who are recovering.”

“It’s getting warmer. Flu season is ending, and this is going to blow over and we’re going to be OK," shes said.

Similarly, Dick and Mary Fisler, who own Picture Perfect Travel, have had no cancellations at all, Dick Fislar said Tuesday.

“We’ve got people on cruise ships as we speak, and I was in the process of booking people on cruise ships this morning," he said Tuesday.

The Fislars themselves just have returned to the United States: “We were out of the country for 2½ weeks on a cruise ship. We were in Antarctica,” he said.

Airlines for America emphasizes: No restrictions on domestic travel

Airlines for America (A4A) provided information Wednesday about air travel.

In a news release, Airlines for America is “correcting the false media narratives that have led to confusion and uncertainty across the country.”

The safety and well-being of passengers and crew is the top priority of U.S. carriers, the release says. “They will not fly anywhere deemed unsafe, and right now domestic routes remain open for business. In fact, numerous government and health officials agree – it is safe to fly and America remains open for business.”

There are no restrictions on domestic travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidance encouraging elderly travelers and those with underlying medical conditions to “avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.”

For updates on government guidance and details about what measures carriers are taking, go to  www.AirlinesTakeAction.com.

Numerous health officials have said the risk remains low for travelers who follow CDC guidelines. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained although individuals who are older or who have existing medical conditions may want to take steps back to protect themselves, the threat remains low for the vast majority of Americans.

The World Health Organization has advised against the application of travel or trade restrictions, which are “not effective” in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“U.S. airlines are working around the clock enhancing disinfection and cleaning protocols, especially in the areas of the cabins touched most frequently such as arm rests and tray tables. Carriers also are collaborating with airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ensure appropriate cleaning in public spaces of the airport.

The World Health Organization suggests:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid touching your eyes, hands and mouth

• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

Airlines encourage all travelers to visit the CDC’s website and to utilize common-sense, preventative measures. 

Carriers have announced travel policies to accommodate customers who feel sick, fall within high-risk categories or otherwise need to reschedule travel, including waiving change and cancellation fees. For more information about individual carriers, go to www.AirlinesTakeAction.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

+2
Italy shuts down; cruise ship docks
Lee-wire

Italy shuts down; cruise ship docks

  • Updated

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte put his entire country on lockdown Monday to combat the coronavirus, banning all but the most important travel and putting the final kibosh on social gatherings after Italians failed to take previous warnings to heart amid skyrocketing infections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News