'Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe': Quad-Citians still planning to travel, cruise for Spring Break

Jeff Krager, of Davenport, still plans to go someplace warm, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases domestically and internationally.

It just won’t be Belize. And it won’t be on a ship.

Krager, 48, who owns parts of Caddy’s Sports Bar, & Grill Bettendorf, The Mound and The Dam View Inn, both in Davenport, also is a residential appraiser.

He was part of a family trip with 12 travelers headed to a cruise set to leave New Orleans.

“We were supposed to fly down on the 14th and the boat was leaving on the 15th," he said. "We were supposed to be gone for seven days.”

The family group decided not to go.

That decision was made as travelers come to terms with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Grand Princess cruise ship remains off the coast of Oakland, California. A 71-year-old passenger on board died during the cruise, and 19 crew members have tested positive. In all, 3,590 passengers and crew are being tested for the virus, and will be quarantined. Earlier this month, two people died and 634 people were infected aboard the Diamond Princess, first quarantined off the coast of Japan on Feb. 3. The last of the passengers didn't leave the ship until March 1.