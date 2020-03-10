'Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe': Quad-Citians still planning to travel, cruise for Spring Break

Jeff Krager, of Davenport, still plans to go someplace warm, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases domestically and internationally.
It just won’t be Belize. And it won’t be on a ship.
Krager, 48, who owns parts of Caddy’s Sports Bar, & Grill Bettendorf, The Mound and The Dam View Inn, both in Davenport, also is a residential appraiser.
He was part of a family trip with 12 travelers headed to a cruise set to leave New Orleans.
“We were supposed to fly down on the 14th and the boat was leaving on the 15th," he said. "We were supposed to be gone for seven days.”
The family group decided not to go.
That decision was made as travelers come to terms with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Grand Princess cruise ship remains off the coast of Oakland, California. A 71-year-old passenger on board died during the cruise, and 19 crew members have tested positive. In all, 3,590 passengers and crew are being tested for the virus, and will be quarantined. Earlier this month, two people died and 634 people were infected aboard the Diamond Princess, first quarantined off the coast of Japan on Feb. 3. The last of the passengers didn't leave the ship until March 1.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people older than 60 and those with health problems should avoid cruise ships, crowded places and “non-essential travel such as long plane trips.”
“The main reason is not necessarily because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) itself, but we didn’t want to get to the point where we were going to be coming back on Sunday and have the boat be quarantined and stuck out at sea,” Krager said. “As an appraiser, that would have been devastating to my business.”
His parents are in their early 70s and in excellent health. Children ages 11-14 were part of the group.
“We were going to Belize, Honduras, Cozumel,” he said. “But all of us, with the exception of my parents, have decided to go to Mexico instead.”
They plan to fly.
Krager and his wife travel quite a bit.
Krager says he's not one to get sick often, but he did have a miserable flu experience a couple of weeks ago: He was diagnosed with Influenza A.
“My wife sent me to a hotel,” said Krager, who was extremely ill. “I thought it was all over for me.”
He was sick 48 hours, said Krager, and fully recovered after he was diagnosed and treated by a physician.
Travel agencies: Quad-Citians continue to travel
Krager’s family isn’t the only group with plans to head to a warmer climate. Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel, Duck Creek, Bettendorf, said Tuesday Quad-Citians still are traveling.
“Our base of our business, our bread and butter, are the ‘all-inclusives’ to the tropical places,” she said. “We were more affected when Zika Virus (which is spread by mosquitoes) was going on.”
Currently, “The places we’re sending people to are open and wonderful and tropical,” Gonzalez said. “We’re having people ask more questions, but we are not having cancellations.”
Clients have planned vacations for a year, she said. “They’ve been sitting there all winter, freezing. They want to go to a beach.”
“All these families and Spring Breakers are not even worried about it. “
Teachers, she said, have dealt with so many illnesses in their classrooms “they’re just not even worried about it at all. They’re thinking ‘Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe. I’m not going to not go.’”
A lot of people stay informed about details of outbreak locations. “The science of it is coming out. There have been worse things. It’s manageable," Gonzalez said.
Gulliver’s Travel is not a major cruise-line agency, Gonzalez said. She does know cruise lines have loosened up cancellation policies.
“Now cruise lines are saying you don’t have to pay off until seven days beforehand. You can wait up until the week before.
“That was a brilliant strategy they have.”
“I’ve been here 31 years,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve seen everything. When I worked here for 9/11 that was the worst.
“I think people are getting more savvy. The initial first couple of weeks, people were like ‘What is going on?’ Now it’s shifted a little bit. They’re seeing the cases of people who are recovering.”
“It’s getting warmer. Flu season is ending, and this is going to blow over and we’re going to be OK," shes said.
Similarly, Dick and Mary Fisler, who own Picture Perfect Travel, have had no cancellations at all, Dick Fislar said Tuesday.
“We’ve got people on cruise ships as we speak, and I was in the process of booking people on cruise ships this morning," he said Tuesday.
The Fislars themselves just have returned to the United States: “We were out of the country for 2½ weeks on a cruise ship. We were in Antarctica,” he said.