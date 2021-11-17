Looking for a community meal in the Quad-Cities for Thanksgiving?

Looking for a community meal for Thanksgiving? Here's a guide to what's happening:
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) will be delivering its 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner with curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, 20, and 21. Anyone in the Quad-Cities is welcome to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal. The Center’s goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals (compared to 3,000 in 2020, and 2,000 in 2019). Dine-in service is not available.
Please call 309-732-2999 to request delivery of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan and Rock Island.
The MLK Center is located at 630 9th St., Rock Island. Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Anyone wishing to pick up more than 10 meals at a time should call 309-732-2999 before Nov. 19 to place an order. Those who are picking up fewer meals can arrive at any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, 20, or 21.
Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.
To volunteer, call 309-732-2999, or register online at mlkcenter.org/volunteer-th. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the MLK Center cannot accept last-minute or walk-in volunteers, and volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
-----------------
Bob Vogelbaugh, known as "Mr. Thanksgiving," will hold a drive-thru community dinner at SouthPark Mall from 4-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Those who have no way of getting to the mall to pick up their meals may call MetroLink for a ride. To arrange for a pick-up, call 309-788-3360 by noon on Monday, Nov. 22.
Volunteers will meet motorists outside VonMaur and ask how many meals are needed, then deliver the orders to waiting vehicles.
Donations may be made at Hy-Vee stores or by check to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, 61265.