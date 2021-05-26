 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking for a Memorial Day observation in the Quad-Cities?
0 comments
topical alert top story

Looking for a Memorial Day observation in the Quad-Cities?

  • Updated
  • 0

Memorial Day is a time to honor soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom. Here's a look at observances planned in the Quad-City area.

Saturday

Ceremony: Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, Davenport

When: Noon

What to expect: Raising of the U.S. Flag, brief statements, honor guard presentation by Davenport American Legion Chapter #26 and the placing of flags on veterans’ grave sites.

Good to know: A free U.S. handheld flag will be given to all who attend. Parking is on Sturdevant Street (MidAmerican Glass Parking Lot) and at the far west cemetery field (entry at west drive only).

Contact: DavenportCityCemetery@yahoo.com.

Monday

Ceremony: Geneseo City Park, Geneseo.

When:  9:15 a.m.

What to expect:  Jr. High Band at 9:15 a.m., guest speakers at 10 a.m. Pork chop lunch available in park after program.

Good to know: In case of rain, ceremony will be in Geneseo High School Concert Hall. Sponsored by Don Cherry VFW Post 5083 and Auxiliary. 

---

Ceremony: Cambridge Community Hall, 125 N East St., Cambridge. 

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Cambridge School Band, recognition of public officials and community volunteers, recognition of veterans

Good to know: There's also a service at Veterans' Memorial Park

---

Ceremony: Central Park, Orion

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Orion Community Band, speaker from Rock Island Arsenal, dedication of new bricks.

Good to know: Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, ceremony will be in the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.

---

Ceremony: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1721 7th St., Moline. 

When: 11 a.m.

Rock Island National Cemetery is open to the public

Rock Island National Cemetery will not hold a public ceremony to honor Memorial Day, but a private wreath laying ceremony will be held. 

The public may access the cemetery from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. over Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors must be vetted at either the Moline or Rock Island gates with a valid state-issued driver’s license to access the cemetery.

All gravesites will be marked with a U.S. flag by active duty installation personnel and Cemetery staff in the days leading up to Memorial Day. Visitors may bring flowers and other items of respect to mark the graves of their loved ones.

People who are not fully vaccinated should wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing while in the cemetery.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News