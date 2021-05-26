Looking for a Memorial Day observation in the Quad-Cities?

Memorial Day is a time to honor soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom. Here's a look at observances planned in the Quad-City area.

Saturday

Ceremony: Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, Davenport

When: Noon

What to expect: Raising of the U.S. Flag, brief statements, honor guard presentation by Davenport American Legion Chapter #26 and the placing of flags on veterans’ grave sites.

Good to know: A free U.S. handheld flag will be given to all who attend. Parking is on Sturdevant Street (MidAmerican Glass Parking Lot) and at the far west cemetery field (entry at west drive only).

Monday

Ceremony: Geneseo City Park, Geneseo.

When: 9:15 a.m.

What to expect: Jr. High Band at 9:15 a.m., guest speakers at 10 a.m. Pork chop lunch available in park after program.