Looking for a Memorial Day observation in the Quad-Cities?

Memorial Day is a time to honor soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom. Here's a look at observances planned in the Quad-City area.
Saturday
Ceremony: Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, Davenport
When: Noon
What to expect: Raising of the U.S. Flag, brief statements, honor guard presentation by Davenport American Legion Chapter #26 and the placing of flags on veterans’ grave sites.
Good to know: A free U.S. handheld flag will be given to all who attend. Parking is on Sturdevant Street (MidAmerican Glass Parking Lot) and at the far west cemetery field (entry at west drive only).
Contact: DavenportCityCemetery@yahoo.com.
Monday
Ceremony: Geneseo City Park, Geneseo.
When: 9:15 a.m.
What to expect: Jr. High Band at 9:15 a.m., guest speakers at 10 a.m. Pork chop lunch available in park after program.
Good to know: In case of rain, ceremony will be in Geneseo High School Concert Hall. Sponsored by Don Cherry VFW Post 5083 and Auxiliary.
---
Ceremony: Cambridge Community Hall, 125 N East St., Cambridge.
When: 10 a.m.
What to expect: Cambridge School Band, recognition of public officials and community volunteers, recognition of veterans
Good to know: There's also a service at Veterans' Memorial Park
---
Ceremony: Central Park, Orion
When: 10 a.m.
What to expect: Orion Community Band, speaker from Rock Island Arsenal, dedication of new bricks.
Good to know: Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, ceremony will be in the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.
---
Ceremony: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1721 7th St., Moline.
When: 11 a.m.