Veterans Day is Sunday, and many restaurants and businesses are offering special discounts, deals and free meals to veterans, active service members and, in some case, their family members and first responders to honor their service.
Some offers are for Monday, when the holiday is observed, and some both Sunday and Monday.
Here's a roundup of some deals in the area; most require proof of service.
American Legion
American Legion Post 26 will provide a free lunch on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but it’s not just military veterans who are eligible: all police, fire department and ambulance staff will be honored alongside military personnel, as they are “on the ‘Tip of the Spear’ for their country,” according to a press release. Chili and hotdogs will be served.
Hy-Vee Homefront
Hy-Vee Homefront is commemorating veterans on Monday with a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.
In addition to the breakfast, Hy-Vee will lead the Homefront initiative for the sixth year in a row; From Nov. 1 through 18, customers may round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, or donate any amount, to support the Puppy Jake Foundation, Operation First Response, Hope for the Warriors and the American Red Cross. To date, the initiative has raised more than $1.4 million.
Many national chains are also offering deals to honor veterans.
For the 11th year, veterans and active duty military who dine at Applebee’s on Sunday can choose one of eight full-size entrees to enjoy for free.
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active duty military who dine-in one free order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
Veterans and active military members can get a free meal from Chili’s on Sunday, with seven entree options available on the special menu with proof of service.
Chipotle is offering a buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad or taco to all active military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with a valid ID.
Veterans and active duty military can receive a free doughnut at Dunkin’ Donuts on Sunday.
Famous Dave’s is offering a free two-meat combo to all former and current military personnel on both Sunday on Monday.
Veterans, active duty military and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu at Red Lobster on both Sunday and Monday if they show a valid military ID.
Red Robin is offering a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries to veterans and active duty military on Sunday.
Former and active duty service members who patronize Ruby Tuesday on Sunday can enjoy a free appetizer.
A free tall brewed Starbucks coffee will be available on Sunday to active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses.
For the eighth year in a row, Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch to active, retired or former U.S. military on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proof of service is required and includes a military or VA card or discharge papers. Participants can choose one of 10 entrees from the Veterans Day menu, two sides and a beverage.