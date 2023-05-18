Get ready to make a splash — pool season is here.

Pools, beaches and splash pads around the Quad-Cities are set to open Memorial Day weekend. Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline and Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf will not open for the 2023 season, as both are undergoing multi-million dollar renovations and updates. They are to reopen around Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

Davenport

Annie Whittenmeyer and Fejervary Aquatic Centers

Annie Whittenmeyer and Fejervary Aquatic Centers will be open 1-7 p.m. every day from June 2 to Aug. 20.

Annie Wittenmeyer Aquatic Center is located at 2828 Eastern Avenue and Fejervary Aquatic Center is located at 1900 Telegraph Road.

Cost is $5 per person to swim. Lap swim also is available at both pools daily for $2 from noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.

Spray parks and splash pads

The Centennial Park spray and splash features at 315 Marquette will open Memorial Day weekend. It will be open daily beginning June 2-Aug. 23. It will be open on weekends only from Aug. 26 until Labor Day.

The spray park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other spray features that will be open daily from June 2-Aug. 28 are Cork Hill Park at 1100 N. Farnam St.; Goose Creek Park at 6000 Scott St.; and Petersen Park at 3005 W. Central Park Ave.

West Lake Beach

West Lake Beach will open for the first time in three years on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 from noon to 7 p.m. It will then be open daily from June 3 to Aug. 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

Daily admission rates for the beach and pool are $6 for adults 18 and older and $5 for children 17 and younger.

Eldridge

Scott County Park

Located at 18850 270th St., Scott Park Park swimming pool will open Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 from noon to 7 p.m. and then open daily noon-7 p.m. June 3-Aug. 13.

Bettendorf

Lincoln Park splash pad

Located at 951 27th St., the splash pad at Lincoln Park will be open by Memorial Day weekend.

Rock Island

Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center

Located at 1601 Longview Drive, Whitewater Junction will open Memorial Day weekend, May 27-May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will then be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Aug. 13.

The pool will be closed Monday-Thursday from Aug. 14 to Sept. 4 but open Friday-Sunday through Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schwiebert Riverfront Park

The splash pad at Schwiebert Riverfront Park will be open daily, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Moline

Bass Street Landing

The fountain at Bass Street Landing in downtown Moline has officially been turned on for the season — providing a splash pad for people to cool off at throughout the summer and during the weekly Thursday evening concerts.

Closed for the summer

Moline broke ground in April at Riverside Family Aquatic Center, which is undergoing $6.8 million in renovations. Updates will include three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter, and family restrooms. Riverside will reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Work at Bettendorf's Splash Landing will begin this month. The water park will be replaced with a new pool, water slides, and a lazy river as part of a $21 million project to the aquatic center and create Frozen Landing at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road for winter recreation.

Construction will occur in phases with plans to open the 12,500-square-foot swimming pool in summer 2024. Work will then pause for the summer and resume in September on the three-story slides, 430-foot lazy river, and 3,700-square-foot splash pad. The goal is to finish and fully open in May 2025.

Reporter Sarah Watson contributed to this report.