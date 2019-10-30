It can be difficult at times to find entertainment options for children with autism, who need a controlled environment that limits the amount of sensory stimuli.
In the Quad-Cities, two museums — the Family Museum in Bettendorf and the Putnam Museum in Davenport — offer entertainment options for children with autism or sensory disorders.
"It's all about making people more comfortable," said Kim Kidwell, Family Museum executive director.
Family Museum caters to younger kids
The Family Museum recently received the Certified Autism Center designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The IBCCES provides training and certification to ensure that entertainment options provide support and entertainment to children on the autism spectrum and their families.
The Family Museum caters its exhibits to children younger than 8 and has purposefully left out technology.
"We wanted kids to really establish social and emotional skills, playing with other kids, playing with a parent or a caregiver," Kidwell said of the exhibits. "It's to promote more physical play, interaction between people and less on an individual kiosk playing with electronics, that sort of thing."
Museum staffers always are looking for opportunities to do things to help parents with children who have autism or a sensory disorder, she said.
Kidwell said the museum has a lot of volunteers with special needs who help the museum while developing life and work skills. Every person in the museum — from staffers who usually interact with children to support staffers such as janitors — has received some level of training on working with kids who have autism or sensory disorders, she said.
This training takes two to three months. Among the training modules are explanations about the differences between brains and how children with autism or a sensory disorder perceive everything in a different part of their brain.
"It gives us a little bit better of an understanding of why they're reacting the way they're reacting, and how can we help a caregiver in a situation where they're having a meltdown," Kidwell said.
Among the options for children are headphones for those who may be reacting negatively to a loud noise and picture cards for children who aren't ready to communicate verbally. Tactile options like brushes also are available.
"A lot of big museums or amusement parks or aquariums, parents are hesitant to bring their kids there because what if they do have a meltdown," Kidwell said. "So for us, I hope it gives families the confidence that our staff is here to intervene; we're happy to help and provide a space to go."
Putnam provides movies
Since March 2018, the Putnam Museum has provided sensory-friendly films every second Sunday monthly.
Nora Moriarty, assistant manager of visitor services, said the program was inspired by other sensory-friendly shows across the country, including Broadway musicals and movies screened at AMC Theatres.
"Instead of having the lights turn off at the beginning of the show, we only dim the lights. We also lower the volume of the shows; we make them much lower than the typical theatrical shows. That way you can avoid the loud, booming, vibrating moments," Moriarty said of the films.
"Also we make it very clear to our audience members that it is OK to talk, move around, make noise during the show.
"It's meant to be a very low pressure kind of environment so that the family can enjoy the film and not worry about the social pressure of having to remain quiet during the film," Moriarty said.
She said a close-knit community of theatergoers have given positive feedback on the shows. One parent said her child benefited because the low-pressure environment let her feel comfortable about bringing her child to the theater.
In addition to the films, Moriarty said museum staffers have been talking to organizations about staging a sensory-friendly exhibit.