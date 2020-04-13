'Looking like a snack to deliver food': Local burlesque performer delivers food with a heaping side of sass

For 11 years, Good2Go’s “role has always been to try to be a support mechanism” for area restaurants, Garman said. “We want to continue to help our restaurant partners, help them keep their doors open, help them keep people working, and keep my people safe and working as long as we can. … If we can have a smile along the way? Yay!”

Last weekend, “I asked the people (on Facebook) what they wanted, and they said ‘sexy goth realness,’ so I just put on my normal clothes,” she said, complete with a vegan leather corset and thigh-high boots.

“This week, I am feeling like a queen, so I think I will pull out some sparkle,” she said. “Maybe a ballgown.”

DeVille said Bottoms Up had a show scheduled in March the same week everything was closing down. “It was the first (show) of the year, so none of us got our social fix before all of this happened,” DeVille said.

Delivering food in full costume “is my way of taking a little bit of burlesque” to friends and fans.

DeVille enjoys seeing the confused looks on restaurant workers’ faces, but “my DeVillans are more than ready for mama to serve them something hot,” she teased. “Again, I am just wanting to bring some fun and spice to these weird times, (and) give people a treat for staying home.”