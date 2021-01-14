Looking to eat healthy? Here's a guide to the most popular eating plans

So, how's that New Year's resolution going?

While setting a goal for 2021 is unique to each individual, some resolutions are at the top of people's lists, especially losing weight and eating healthier. According to YouGov, a market research company, three of the top four most popular resolutions for 2021 involve one's health, with exercising more at 50%, losing weight at 48%, and improving diet at 39% (people could choose multiple resolutions).

While exercise can play a big role in meeting fitness goals, diet is most important. After all, if you work out for an hour, only to eat fast food and pizza, how much progress can you really make?

Research has shown 60% of gym memberships signed in January never get used and most are ignored by mid-February, eating healthy is easier to stick to as the year winds on. It also saves money. According to a 2018 article from Forbes, on average it is five times cheaper to cook at home than it is to order out.

There are diets that require limiting the number of meals you eat — like intermittent fasting, which YouGov said was the most popular diet tried in 2020— skipping meals must be a personal choice, and should be discussed with your doctor. But there are other options.

Whole 30