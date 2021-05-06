Looking to get away? Check out these Quad-City escape rooms

You and your friends are locked in a dungeon, given an hour to break free before the worst happens.

Looking around, you see a bunch of objects, but no key anywhere. How do you get out?

This is just one scenario often encountered while doing an escape room, a growing form of entertainment that combines problem-solving, lateral thinking and teamwork to solve puzzles and challenges to complete the challenge within a designated time limit, usually an hour.

According to the database Room Escape Artist, there were 2,080 escape rooms in the country as of February.

Here are five options around the Quad-Cities, however, note that information may change due to COVID-19.

Harrison Street Escape Room

Built inside the former Metropolitan Church of the Quad-Cities at 3025 Harrison St., Davenport, this venue features three adventures — Vampire Hunter, Reactor Meltdown and Mystery of History.

All three rooms cost $28 per person and groups have up to an hour to complete the challenge.

For more information, go to harrisonstreetescape.com.

Skellington Manor