Looking to get away? Check out these Quad-City escape rooms

You and your friends are locked in a dungeon, given an hour to break free before the worst happens.
Looking around, you see a bunch of objects, but no key anywhere. How do you get out?
This is just one scenario often encountered while doing an escape room, a growing form of entertainment that combines problem-solving, lateral thinking and teamwork to solve puzzles and challenges to complete the challenge within a designated time limit, usually an hour.
According to the database Room Escape Artist, there were 2,080 escape rooms in the country as of February.
Here are five options around the Quad-Cities, however, note that information may change due to COVID-19.
Harrison Street Escape Room
Built inside the former Metropolitan Church of the Quad-Cities at 3025 Harrison St., Davenport, this venue features three adventures — Vampire Hunter, Reactor Meltdown and Mystery of History.
All three rooms cost $28 per person and groups have up to an hour to complete the challenge.
For more information, go to harrisonstreetescape.com.
Skellington Manor
Part of the repurposed historic former Masonic Temple in The District, located at 420 18th St., Rock Island, this location features five interactive scenarios — Prohibition, The Heist, Missing, Looney and Pirate Booty. Prohibition and Pirate Booty are private events only. The other three are $25-$30 per person and can last anywhere from 60-75 minutes.
Escape rooms are booked by advance reservation only and Skellington Manor does not take any walk-ins. Reservations must be made at least four hours in advance of game time.
For more information, go to skellingtonmanor.com.
High 5 Lanes and Games
Inside the TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, this offers a changeup to the bowling, laser tag or arcade games that are also in the building.
There are two different scenarios here, Pharaoh's Revenge! and Mayday! Both are $15 per person.
For more information, go to high5lanesandgames.com.
Hidden Barn Escape
Established in 2019 at 122 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, this venue features three experiences of varying difficulty levels — The Pet Caper, Crime Scene Investigation and Get a CLUE. All three experiences cost $25.
Sunday through Wednesday are appointment only; Thursday and Friday are 5-9 p.m. and Saturday is open from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information, go to hiddenbarnescape.com.
Escape in your own home
For those looking for an escape room experience but don't feel like venturing outside, there are also options perfect for a family game night or a double date.
EXIT by Kosmos Games asks players to solve a series of riddles and puzzles in order to unlock doors and reveal more riddles. All the material is provided, usually in the form of a booklet, cards and a decoder wheel. This game expects you to markup, fold and tear the game materials, so each game can be played only once.
Unlock!: Escape Adventures is another card-based option, though it also requires a free app to play. Unlike EXIT, Unlock rarely asks you to damage the game materials, so the scenarios can be repeated, or shared with friends after completion.
Both of those options take about an hour.
For those looking for a little more in depth experience, Mansions of Madness provides plenty of that. An app-assisted game inspired by the tales of H.P. Lovecraft, the game is completely co-operative, with players taking turns investigating and discovering rooms, all while various monsters hunt them down, leading to players then trying to escape from scenarios, which can last anywhere from one to four hours.