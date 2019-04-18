The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution opposing a property tax reform plan that's working its way through the Iowa legislature.
The plan would apply a “soft cap” on annual revenue growth by cities and counties by 2 percent, with an added “hard cap” yearly increase of 3 percent that elected officials could tap with a super-majority vote.
David Farmer, Scott County’s director of budget and administrative services, told the county board of supervisors Thursday that he has a number of concerns with the property tax proposal.
“To identify how much tax dollars we will need in relation to when assessments are available, the calendar is very complicated and convoluted,” Farmer said during Thursday’s Scott County Board meeting. “You could approve your budget by March 15. The requisite number of signatures requiring a referendum could be acquired. This may not be voted on until April or May, and then if that were to be voted up or down, and if that goes against the board’s wishes, we could have a situation where we have to amend our budget downward in excess of $1 million if I roll that down a couple of years down the line.”
To take $1 million out of the budget like that would jeopardize jobs and services, he said.
Farmer told the supervisor the state legislature is “taking away local control from you, the elected officials.”
Farmer said over the past 10 years, there have only been four times when the county had property tax dollars in the general fund less than a 2 percent change. In two of those four years, Farmer took a debt service payment out of the general fund and put it into the debt service fund. “So I was able to move money out of the general tax levy into the debt levy.”
In another one of those four years, he added, “we got a commercial and industrial park rollback.”
“For this county to survive on a 2 percent cap would be very difficult,” Farmer said.
The level of services the county seeks to provide would likely not be feasible under the cap, he said.
Board member John Maxwell asked Farmer if it would mean a loss of jobs.
“It would be a loss of jobs in the community, and it would be a loss of jobs in some other service area,” Farmer told him.
“It would mean a loss of services,” board member Ken Croken said.
“So the citizens of Scott County would lose, lose, lose,” Maxwell said.
"The other interesting effect here," board chair Tony Knobbe said, "is in those years when there is not the need to raise 2 percent, counties and cities are going to automatically bump that up to 2 percent so as not to lose ground.”
Farmer explained that the county does not have a capital funding stream. It receives gambling taxes that come to about $670,000, and it has the general tax levy.
“We have a number of capital projects coming up here,” Farmer told the board. “Now we can issue $1.2 million of debt without going to the voters each year. I could foresee a recommendation where I say to you, 'Let’s do $1.2 million in debt this year for capital so I can free up that $1 million for general operations. But there’s a cost to that as well. Now you’re paying an interest cost and an issuance cost just to do some of your basic capital needs and infrastructure.”
The county also has a supplemental tax levy that pays for the Emergency Management Agency Commission and the consolidated 911 dispatch.
Although the consolidated dispatch acts as a department of the county, “it is not under the full control of this board, and so their contract commitments and their staffing levels will directly impact your property tax dollars now and in the future,” Farmer told the board. “That’s a big one. That’s $8 million to your tax levy, and that continues to climb.”
There also is the issue of health insurance where the trend is higher by 8 to 12 percent a year, he said.
“The tax levy bill does nothing to help manage or control those costs,” Farmer said.
“The headline here is that it’s unsustainable,” Maxwell said. “There’s no way that this works.”
“It’s going to change the framework of how Iowa government works,” Farmer said, adding that the county has a AA bond rating, but if the property tax reform passes, “this could create a downgrading in our bond rating.”
While such a measure has been successful in Utah and New York, Maxwell said, “This is Iowa.”
“I think the other headline is presumption and overreaching, and it’s not the only instance of this,” said board member Ken Croken. “They (the general assembly) have decided how much weight we can put on our roads. They’ve decided how we can enter into contracts. They’ve made all manner of determinations that, quite frankly, are not their concern.
“The leadership of Scott County is perfectly capable of making these decisions,” Croken added. “We do not need help from Polk County. I find this insulting and reckless. It’s irresponsible.”
On Wednesday at the LeClaire City Council committee-of-the-whole, members discussed the House Bill that would potentially affect the city's Capital Improvement Plan and general spending plans.
"This bill, as I understand it, would severely hamper this city and its ability to make those kind of decisions that we need to do to make these things happen," Mayor Ray Allen said at the meeting. "And if we don't fall within the guidelines that they come up with, we may have to go out to some kind of a referendum process."
A lot of the time spent by the Councilors, Allen said, would be spent lobbying individuals to support their plans. "And I think it would lead to, among other things, difficulty in getting good people to serve on this panel here."
Councilor Dennis Gerard said he had received an email from Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-Dist. 97) that noted that there had been some changes, including that any new growth coming from TIF would not be part of the soft cap.
While the changes made it more "palatable" to Gerard, he said he still struggled with the idea of why it would take control away from the locals on the ground.
Allen says he will talk with mayors around the Quad-City area to get a sense of how they feel about it, and if more action is required. "I don't like to see things like this, this is big government."
Times reporter Matthew Enright contributed to this story.