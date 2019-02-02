A Long Grove developer is requesting to rezone 60 acres in rural Scott County to build a major residential subdivision near West Lake Park.
Dale Grunwald, of Grunwald Land Development, has plans to build a 50-lot, single-family housing development to be called West Lake Settlement. The subdivision will be north of the county's West Lake Park, south of Locust Street and along the west side of Interstate 280.
Plans are for the lots to range from three-fourths of an acre to 1 ¼ acres, Grunwald said Friday.
"I'm developing this because there are people who want bigger lots. They don't want to reach out their window and shake the hands of their neighbor," he added.
The Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission will discuss the proposed rezoning and the project's preliminary plat at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 5. The commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the first-floor board room of the Scott County Administrative Center, Davenport.
Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, said Grunwald Land Development's request is to rezone the proposed site from C-2 (commercial and light industrial) to R-1 (single-family residential district). The site includes three tracts totaling 74 acres, but the rezoning request is for 60 acres. The remaining 14 acres near the development's entrance would remain commercial.
Huey called the request "a downzoning" for the property. "Even though it's been used as ag land, it has not been zoned ag since 1994. It's been zoned for a big industrial project," he added.
The proposed site is part of Engelbrecht Farms. Grunwald said he is partnering with Cory, Kevin and Darin Engelbrecht in the housing development.
County staff is recommending approval of the rezoning and the preliminary plat with conditions, Huey said.
Among the issues is a lack of city sewer services to the site. Huey's staff report indicates Davenport officials have discussed extending sewer but determined it to be cost-prohibitive due to the estimated $4.5 million cost.
But Huey said the developers have other options, such as those used by other commercial developments in the same area. He said both American Honda and West Lake Business Park installed sewer lagoons on site.
Huey is suggesting the commission require a common wastewater treatment system for the subdivision as a condition of the plat.
County subdivision regulations allow subdivisions with 30 or more lots to use septic systems if the lots are larger than an acre. Huey said but most of the West Lake Settlement lots are smaller than an acre.
"Another option would be to come in with a different preliminary plat with fewer lots and then they could use septic," he added.
Other conditions proposed by staff include having the developer submit stormwater management, erosion and sediment plans along with road construction plans and install a fence along the boundary with West Lake Park.
Grunwald, who has built subdivisions in Long Grove, Blue Grass, Davenport and Clinton County, said the new project would have a homeowner association for the road and water retention.
This is Grunwald's first subdivision in Scott County's jurisdiction. "I think this is going to be a nice addition for them. (There are) people that want to get out of the city."