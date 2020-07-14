Loter: Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but 2021 will be a 'summer event like no other'

“Thanks for doing the right thing.”
That comment, posted on social media, summed up hundreds of reactions to Tuesday's cancellation of the Mississippi Valley Fair that had been scheduled to begin its six-day run on Aug. 4.
Exactly two weeks ago, fair general manager Shawn Loter reiterated that the 100-year-old fair would be held much the same as always, minus the big name music acts in the grandstand, and plus suggestions for social distancing, face coverings and hand-washing to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
But with cases of COVID-19 rising in Scott and Rock Island counties, and ever-stronger concerns by the Scott County Health Department, Loter posted the cancellation notice on the fair’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.
"While traditions are very important to us, your health and safety will always be our top priority," the announcement stated.
"After consulting again with the health department, our fair board and management team have determined that it is in the best interests for you, and the generations who have made so many great memories at the fairgrounds, to cancel the fair for 2020," Loter wrote.
"We know many of you will be disappointed. We are too. But know this — we will be working hard behind the scenes to bring you a 2021 summer event like no other. We remain committed to providing the kind of high quality, safe, and entertaining family experiences unmatched by any fair our size.
"Thank you for understanding. And, even more, thank you for making the Mississippi Valley Fair one of the best venues for family-fun in the entire nation!"
Several hundred people reacted to the announcement with comments such as "glad you're looking out for the community" and "better safe than sorry." Others were:
• Thank you for being a responsible member of our community. We're all in this together and need to act like it to get through it.
• Thank you for putting the lives of all fair goers first instead of the almighty dollar as we see so often.
• People over profit! Thank you for putting the community first.
• Thank you for taking the health of all Quad-Citians seriously.
• Should have been the decision three weeks ago! Glad logic prevailed! Good work and have my respect.
• While I am sad, I understand completely. This virus is no joke.
With Tuesday's announcement the fair joins a long list of events that have been canceled this summer, including the Iowa and Illinois state fairs.
The fair at 2815 W. Locust St. typically draws 325,000 people for its six-day run.
Information on Fun Card admission ticket refunds will be posted to the fair's website and on social media.
