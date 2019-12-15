Lots of Christmas stuff can be recycled... but some can't. Here's a guide.

These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility.

Electronics containing data can be dropped off at the secure Electronic Demanufacturing Facility during business hours.

Items that CANNOT be reycled

Wrapping paper.

Plastic bags and films.

Styrofoam.

Bows, ribbons.

Artificial Christmas trees.

All these are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.

Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be contained within their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard or corrugated board placed outside the cart cannot be collected.