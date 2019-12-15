Lots of Christmas stuff can be recycled... but some can't. Here's a guide.

There's no doubt that the holidays generate a lot of trash, but some of that "trash" can be recycled and some can't. Here's a guide from the Waste Commission of Scott County:
Items that CAN be recycled, curbside or drop-off:
Boxes, such as those from electronics, toys, shoes, shirts.
Paper tubes, such as used to hold wrapping paper.
Gift/shopping bags made of paper.
Tissue paper.
Greeting cards and envelopes, even photo cards.
Newspapers, advertisements, magazines, catalogs.
Plastic bottles and jugs.
Glass bottles and jars.
Aluminum and steel cans. This includes aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins.
Holiday lights, e-waste needs to go separately
Strands of holiday lights may be recycled, but don’t put them in curbside recycling bins or carts.
You have free articles remaining.
Holiday lights — along with computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems — are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.
These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.
The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility.
Electronics containing data can be dropped off at the secure Electronic Demanufacturing Facility during business hours.
Items that CANNOT be reycled
Wrapping paper.
Plastic bags and films.
Styrofoam.
Bows, ribbons.
Artificial Christmas trees.
All these are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.
Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be contained within their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard or corrugated board placed outside the cart cannot be collected.
Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit, or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. A list of locations may be found online at www.wastecom.com.