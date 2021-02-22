Lots of different birds were in Q-C at Christmas

The Quad-Cities had a higher-than-normal number of bird species hanging around on Dec. 20, the day the annual Christmas Bird Count sponsored by the National Audubon Society was conducted in the area.

Kelly McKay, the wildlife biologist from Hampton who compiles the CBC numbers, said 25 field observers and 14 feeder watchers reported a total of 97 species. The record in recent years was 100 species in the Quad-Cities in 2018; the lowest was 81 in 2017.

The annual count of bird populations has been conducted nationally for 121 years. On designated days in December and January, volunteers count birds at feeders and in the field, taking note of both total number and species. Over time, the data reflect trends.

But of the seven regional counting areas that McKay tabulates, others did not have such high species numbers.