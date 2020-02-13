Lots to see in February skies

Although February brings cold, snow, and clouds to the Midwest, it also offers some great astronomical viewing on those infrequent clear evenings and early mornings. As far as planet viewing, there are four planets to watch in the evening sky and three in the early morning sky before sunrise.

Early February, 30 minutes after sunset finds bright Mercury easily visible low in the southwestern sky. Slightly higher and to the left of Mercury is dazzling Venus which is another easy to spot planet in the sky. By Feb. 10 Mercury has climbed to its highest point and then will dip lower to the horizon on each passing night. Venus however continues to climb throughout February. If you have binoculars or a small telescope you might be able to find dim blue-gray Neptune just below Venus early in the month. By mid-February Neptune will no longer be visible as it sinks below the horizon. Uranus is a bit easier to spot since it is seven times brighter than Neptune. This elusive blue-green planet can be found once you’ve found Aries the Ram in the southwestern sky. If you’ve been following Venus as it moves upward each night, Uranus is also moving downward and the two planets will have a close encounter the second week of March.