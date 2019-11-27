You are the owner of this article.
Lottery for Thursday

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 8-27-29-38-43

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 28-35-38-61-66

Powerball: 23 PowerPlay: 3

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Monday lotto: 13-15-17-20-35-48 Extra shot: 2

Estimated jackpot: $12.5 million

Wednesday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 6-10-27-28-43

Tuesday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 5-13-22-42-44

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Wednesday Pick 3 midday: 4-3-9 (0)

Tuesday Pick 3 evening: 3-0-5 (6)

Wednesday Pick 4 midday: 1-5-7-1 (8)

Tuesday Pick 4 evening: 5-8-1-0 (6)

IOWA ONLY

Wednesday Pick 3 Midday: 5-0-6

Tuesday Pick 3 evening: 3-7-2

Wednesday Pick 4 Midday: 3-0-0-3

Tuesday Pick 4 Evening: 7-8-2-2

Editor’s note: Due to the early newspaper deadlines for the Thanksgiving holiday, many of the Wednesday lottery numbers are not included in this list.

