Lottery for Thursday

MEGA MILLIONS
Tuesday: 8-27-29-38-43
Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
POWERBALL:
Saturday: 28-35-38-61-66
Powerball: 23 PowerPlay: 3
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
ILLINOIS ONLY
Monday lotto: 13-15-17-20-35-48 Extra shot: 2
Estimated jackpot: $12.5 million
Wednesday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 6-10-27-28-43
Tuesday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 5-13-22-42-44
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Wednesday Pick 3 midday: 4-3-9 (0)
Tuesday Pick 3 evening: 3-0-5 (6)
Wednesday Pick 4 midday: 1-5-7-1 (8)
Tuesday Pick 4 evening: 5-8-1-0 (6)
IOWA ONLY
Wednesday Pick 3 Midday: 5-0-6
Tuesday Pick 3 evening: 3-7-2
Wednesday Pick 4 Midday: 3-0-0-3
Tuesday Pick 4 Evening: 7-8-2-2
Editor’s note: Due to the early newspaper deadlines for the Thanksgiving holiday, many of the Wednesday lottery numbers are not included in this list.