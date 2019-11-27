You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lottery for Thursday

Lottery for Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Tues. Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-25-30-46-37

Tues. Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-13-22-42-44

Mon. Lotto: 13-15-17-20-35-48

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Tues. Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-2

Tues. Pick 3 Evening: 3-0-5

Tues. Pick 4 Midday: 2-9-8-3

Tues. Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-1-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-2-3-31-40 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-5-18-43-46

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.31 million

Tues. Pick Three Midday: 5-0-6

Tues. Pick Three Evening: 0-7-9

Tues. Pick Four Midday: 1-0-5-2

Tues. Pick Four Evening: 7-8-2-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tuesday drawing: 8-27-29-38-43

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $243 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 28-35-38-61-66

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $100 million

Editor’s note: Due to the early newspaper deadlines for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday lottery numbers are not included in this list.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News