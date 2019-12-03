Lottery for Wednesday

ILLINOIS LOTTERY
Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-27-32-33
Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-16-21-22-24
Mon. Lotto: 7-28-32-36-39-45
Extra shot: 5
Jackpot: $13.25 million
Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-1
Pick 3 Evening: 9-4-0
Pick 4 Midday: 8-5-2-5
Pick 4 Evening: 6-3-9-6
IOWA LOTTERY
Lucky for Life
Mon. drawing: 10-31-43-44-46 Lucky Ball: 13
Lotto America
Sat. drawing: 2-13-22-39-49
Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2
Jackpot: $5.55 million
Pick Three Midday: 0-9-7
Pick Three Evening: 7-1-1
Pick Four Midday: 9-9-9-9
Pick Four Evening: 6-8-2-3
BOTH STATES
Mega Millions
Tues. drawing: 23-43-60-63-69
Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2
Jackpot: $266 million
Powerball
Sat. drawing: 15-35-42-63-68
Powerball: 18 Power Play: 4
Jackpot: $120 million