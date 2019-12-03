You are the owner of this article.
Lottery for Wednesday

Lottery for Wednesday

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-27-32-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-16-21-22-24

Mon. Lotto: 7-28-32-36-39-45

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $13.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-4-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-5-2-5

Pick 4 Evening: 6-3-9-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 10-31-43-44-46 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-22-39-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.55 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-9-7

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-1

Pick Four Midday: 9-9-9-9

Pick Four Evening: 6-8-2-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 23-43-60-63-69

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $266 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-35-42-63-68

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $120 million

