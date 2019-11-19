{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-16-30-36-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-6-13-25-29

Mon. Lotto: 3-5-11-20-22-50

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $11.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-1-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-3-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-8-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 15-22-28-35-37 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-15-26-46-48

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-4

Pick Three Evening: 2-5-2

Pick Four Midday: 8-4-4-6

Pick Four Evening: 1-4-3-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 22-43-44-47-66

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $194 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-22-26-55-63

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $80 million

