ILLINOIS LOTTERY
Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-16-30-36-38
Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-6-13-25-29
Mon. Lotto: 3-5-11-20-22-50
Extra shot: 16
Jackpot: $11.75 million
Pick 3 Midday: 4-1-2
Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-5
Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-3-3
Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-8-4
IOWA LOTTERY
Lucky for Life
Mon. drawing: 15-22-28-35-37 Lucky Ball: 17
Lotto America
Sat. drawing: 5-15-26-46-48
Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2
Jackpot: $5.11 million
Pick Three Midday: 4-8-4
Pick Three Evening: 2-5-2
Pick Four Midday: 8-4-4-6
Pick Four Evening: 1-4-3-8
BOTH STATES
Mega Millions
Tues. drawing: 22-43-44-47-66
Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3
Jackpot: $194 million
Powerball
Sat. drawing: 14-22-26-55-63
Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $80 million