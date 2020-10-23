Lou Holtz questions Biden's faith in Davenport; Loebsack hammers Trump over pandemic

Terry Branstad blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China of covering up the pandemic.

"The COVID virus is a problem in Europe. It's a problem in Asia. It's a problem in India. It's a problem all over the world," Branstad said. "So we have been the victim of the communist Chinese system ... and now the world is having to deal with it. I am proud of the fact the president has put together Operation Warp Speed. And it looks like we're getting close to having a number, being able to have medicine that will be able to provide protection for people that would be exposed."

On energy, Loebsack called out Trump for his comments in Thursday's debate attacking wind energy. Trump claimed wind turbines kill "all the birds" is "extremely expensive" and is more harmful that natural gas.