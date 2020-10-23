Lou Holtz questions Biden's faith in Davenport; Loebsack hammers Trump over pandemic

From abortion to the pandemic to energy policy, surrogates for President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden threw jabs at the other side during stops in Davenport Friday, as both campaigns work to turnout voters and energize supporters in the final stretch before the Nov. 3 election.
Famed former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and Terry Branstad, former Iowa governor and former U.S. ambassador to China, stopped at the Scott County Republican's headquarters on North Brady Street.
The pair were joined by Brandstad's eldest son, Eric, a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa. Miller-Meeks is running against former Democratic state senator Rita Hart for the open Iowa 2nd Congressional District U.S. House seat being vacated by Democrat Dave Loebsack.
Loebsack stopped at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport early Friday afternoon to campaign on behalf of Biden and his running mate, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot. He was joined by Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf and Kay Pence, Iowa vice president of the Alliance for Retired Americans.
Holtz, 83, who Trump last month announced he intends to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, told a small group gathered for the "Catholics for Trump MAGA Meet-Up" that "I don't see how there's any possible other choice you can make than President Trump if you are Catholic."
Holtz proceeded to argue that "Catholicism is under attack," pointing to Harris' 2018 questioning of a judicial nominee's membership in the Knights of Columbus and about stances the Catholic group has held on abortion and same-sex marriage — beliefs shared by many conservative Catholics.
Vice President Mike Pence during their last debate called out Harris for attacking the group "just because the Knights of Columbus holds pro-life views."
Harris responded, “Joe Biden and I are both people of faith, and it’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith, and in fact, Joe, if elected, will be only the second practicing Catholic as president of the United States.”
Holtz, too, criticized Biden for his stance on abortion and suggested the Democratic presidential nominee would roll back conscience protections for Catholic nuns and other religious employers who object to providing contraceptives.
Notre Dame distanced itself from Holtz after he questioned Biden's Catholic faith during the Republican National Convention.
"They and other politicians are Catholic in name only and abandon innocent lives," Holtz said at the RNC. "President Trump protects those lives."
On Friday, a defiant Holtz vowed, "I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I am going to speak what I feel. ... And I was taught that if you abort a baby that is murder."
Biden, a Roman Catholic who has wrestled publicly with abortion policy for decades, this summer declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.
The former vice president’s reversal came following criticism from rivals and women's rights group who argued that the Hyde Amendment is another abortion barrier that disproportionately affects poor women and women of color, the Associated Press reported.
Biden's platform promises to expand access to contraception and protect the constitutional right to an abortion.
"Biden supports repealing the Hyde Amendment because health care is a right that should not be dependent on one’s zip code or income," according to his campaign. "And, the public option will cover contraception and a woman’s constitutional right to choose."
Loebsack, meanwhile, criticized President Trump for fumbling the nation's response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. topping 1,100 COVID deaths a day.
"Joe Biden understand what the average Iowan is going through," Loebsack said. "He understands the economic problems that are facing Iowa and facing this country. He knows that the pandemic is out of control, because of the irresponsibility of this president and not taking it seriously enough. ... We can't solve the economic problems of this country until we solve the problems related to the pandemic. We can say we're going to open up, but if we open up irresponsibly then we're just going to have more problems."
Terry Branstad blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China of covering up the pandemic.
"The COVID virus is a problem in Europe. It's a problem in Asia. It's a problem in India. It's a problem all over the world," Branstad said. "So we have been the victim of the communist Chinese system ... and now the world is having to deal with it. I am proud of the fact the president has put together Operation Warp Speed. And it looks like we're getting close to having a number, being able to have medicine that will be able to provide protection for people that would be exposed."
On energy, Loebsack called out Trump for his comments in Thursday's debate attacking wind energy. Trump claimed wind turbines kill "all the birds" is "extremely expensive" and is more harmful that natural gas.
"(Wind) power is a big deal in Iowa," Loebsack said, noting more than 40% of the state's electricity comes from wind generation. "And Joe Biden is a supporter of renewable energy in all of its different manifestations. But, the president was talking about wind. He doesn't get wind power. ... He has no idea what he's talking about. He has no idea that we've got 9,000 to 10,000 jobs in Iowa in the wind energy industry. Those would be destroyed if he remained president of the United States. He doesn't understand what this does for the state of Iowa in terms of the cost of energy."
Asked about the president's remarks, Branstad said he disagreed with Trump on wind energy, and took aim at Biden's comments that he would phase out oil, harming Iowa ethanol producers, farmers and the state's bio-fuels industry.
"What do we mix with petroleum to improve our air quality? Ethanol," Branstad said. "So this would be the death knell not only for the whole petroleum industry, but also ethanol and our renewable energy we are proud to be producing here in the state of Iowa."
