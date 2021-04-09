Loud Thunder and Illiniwek campgrounds open this weekend for the season

Campgrounds opened for the season Friday at Loud Thunder and Illiniwek parks, both part of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.
Illiniwek, situated along the Mississippi River at 836 State Ave., in Hampton, features 174 acres with 60 camping pads with water and electric hookups; 25 primitive camping pads; hiking trails; picnic shelters; bathrooms with showers; a playground; and fishing with boat ramp access to the Mississippi River.
Campers at Loud Thunder will benefit from major renovations completed last year that saw the construction of Deer Haven campground, a full-use RV site with 35 pull-through pads with water, sewer and 50-amp electricity. Eight primitive campsites were improved by adding water and electric hookups and a new playground was installed.
It had been more than 25 years since a new campground was built at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Rd., Illinois City, which now has 61 campsites between its Deer Haven and White Oak sites to accommodate RV campers. An additional 80 primitive camp sites for tent camping also are located in the 1,480-acre-preserve.
Loud Thunder Park Ranger Ben Mills said camping activities have spiked in the last year with the pandemic, with a record number of people using both sites.
"We were absolutely inundated with people coming to the preserve last year," Mills said. "It was awesome. I have never seen as many bodies out here as I did last year. There were people here every day."
Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission members approved borrowing up to $4.5 million in bonds in September 2017 to pay for all of the upgrades. The funds have paid for repairs to the dam and spillway at Lake George, the 167-acre man-made lake located in the preserve; construction of a wave protection wall; and the addition of 16 back-in full-service sites in a new area west of the Horse Corral campgrounds.
Mills said 12 additional campsites with 20-amp electrical service also were added at the Horse Corral campground.
Construction for two cabins began last year that will overlook Lake George. Mills said plumbing, a septic system and electricity had been installed, but completion of the cabins has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other improvements to Loud Thunder include a new kayak launch on Lake George, open to the public. Boat rentals begin Memorial Day weekend and include canoes, kayaks, 16-foot Jon boats, two-person pontoons and party barges.
"We were very busy last year, but with more than 2,500 acres, the Rock Island County Forest Preserve offers a respite from the monotony and a time to connect with nature,” said Forest Preserve District Director Jeff Craver in a release. "We had great weather and folks were eager to get outside. One of the silver linings of last year was the fact that locals got to explore some of the great amenities near them, and the Forest Preserve District is one of those."
Online reservations can be made at ricfpd.org/Activities/Camping.aspx for no additional fee, but a two-night minimum stay is required. In addition to the RV sites, more than 80 primitive campsites are available for tent camping.