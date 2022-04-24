Louis E. Woodworrth Public Library in East Moline hosts reception for donors

John DeDonker stood inside the former bank that is now the Louis E. Woodworth Public Library in East Moline during a Friday night reception in which 200 people who donated their time and money to the library got to see the fruits of their efforts.

“It’s hard for me to believe the old teller line is 6 feet away from me,” said DeDonker, president of the Midwest Division of TBK Bank, as he looked around the old bank building that TBK Bank donated to the city to be the new library.

DeDonker’s history with the building goes back to when he served as president and CEO of THE National Bank from 2005 until it was acquired by TBK Bank in 2013. As an East Moline-native, his memory takes him back to when it was the State Bank of East Moline.

How that former bank building became the new library for East Moline is a story where the needs of a private entity and the needs of a city met to form a win-win partnership.

It all started with a conversation between DeDonker and former East Moline Mayor John Thodos.

Former East Moline Mayor John Thodos said during an interview Saturday the bank building went through several ownerships over time. He remembered it being Triumph Community Bank and Metrobank, among others.

Thodos said that about five years ago, when he was still mayor, “Laura Long, who is the library director, was talking about the city needing a new library and said we needed about $8 million.”

“I was talking to DeDonker,” Thodos added, “and he said, ‘Maybe we can help you out.’ ”

“TBK had two choices,” DeDonker said, explaining, “We were either going to put a million dollars into this 50-plus hear old building, and when it was done have four times the space than we needed and it still wouldn’t be set up for today’s banking needs. Or, we could put the money into a new building, which we did.”

The idea of donating the building to the city for the library popped up.

“Thodos and I were just kibitzing one day and we concluded that really this makes too much sense not to do it,” DeDonker said.

DeDonker went to TBK’s board with the idea, and it was quickly approved.

“What it looked like was a way-overbuilt bank for today’s era, versus what it looks like as an open, modern, airy, super-modern cool library,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve been inside since we donated the bank,” DeDonker said. “It warms my heart to see how it turned out.”

Long said Friday’s reception was for the people in the community who donated their time and money to the effort to get a preview of the new library and for the library to say thank you.

Looking around, Long pointed out what is the former bank building and what is a new edition on the west side of the building. She added that the move into the new building began in late January.

While the library has all the usual sections, young adults and teens have a special hangout in the bank vault.

“The vault is a young adult hangout space,” Long said. “There’s a TV in there and places where they can plug in their laptops and be loud. It’s a vault, so not much noise is going to get out.”

Many donors made the library possible, but the $1 million donation by East Moline-native Louis Woodworth gave the project a huge boost.

In an interview with the Dispatch-Argus in 2019, Woodworth, a successful investment manager, said his childhood buddy Bill Ward, a former East Moline mayor, made him realize what a great investment the new library would be.

"I grew up in two places in East Moline: the library and at Short Hills Country Club, where I was the caddymaster,'' Woodworth said in the 2019 interview. "Dorothy, the cook at Short Hills, always fed me, and I always had the library as a place to go to get warm and do whatever I needed to do.''

Current East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman was more than pleased with what he saw during the reception.

“It’s a fantastic facility, much different than what we had with the old bank,” Freeman said. "I’d like to thank all the people who donated, making it a new venue for East Moline. It turned out real nice.”

Freeman said there was more growth on the way for East Moline.

During a presentation, Long said that for a long time it seemed that a new library for the city was out of reach.

“We know it’s not possible to save your way to new construction," she said. "The board also knew that they did not want to raise taxes.”

But with all the generous gifts, Long said the new library is a reality a lot sooner than anyone would have expected.

East Moline Library Board member Sheryl Hanson said the transition of the building had been amazing.

“It’s been a huge dream that has finally come true,” Hanson said during Friday’s reception.

“I’ve been on this board for 26 years, and I was in this building when it used to be the State Bank of East Moline, which was really a long time ago,” Hanson said.

“If you would have been in here to see it in its former state, and look at it now, it’s amazing,” she said.

