The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident in which two people were injured early Sunday in what appears to be a targeted attack, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 172nd Street and 93rd Avenue in rural Muscatine in Louisa County at 3:18 a.m. Sunday.
It was reported that “multiple male subjects” were outside the residence with weapons.
There were two people transported to Trinity Muscatine, one of whom had a gunshot wound and was treated and then released in about an hour. The other person was treated for undisclosed injuries and also was released.
Louisa County Sheriff’s investigators said in a news release that this does not “appear to be a random act of violence.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department at 319-523-4371.