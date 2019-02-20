When Brad Hauskins began working as a member of the performing waitstaff at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in 1987, Heather Reid was 2. Twenty-nine years later, she became a co-star in the long-running production that's his life, filling the role of his wife.
Soon after they met at Circa in 2012, when Heather started as stage manager, they connected, but both wondered whether the age difference was an obstacle to a relationship. However, they decided the bonds they shared were stronger than the differences between them.
“It felt like we had found something really special, and we were letting a societal expectation of what a real couple was supposed to be get in the way,” Brad, 56, said this week at the theater. “We were going to have challenges in the future. From the very first day we met, we knew that we were like-minded.”
They got engaged a month before they married in October 2016.
Brad has two kids — Abby, 13, and Danny, 11, from a previous relationship — and Brad and Heather, 33, now have a 7-month-old daughter, Lucy. Later this month, Heather will leave Circa and get a part-time job so she can spend more time with Lucy.
“We didn't tell anybody we'd gotten married until after we did it,” Brad said, noting an actor friend, Jon Horvath, performed the simple ceremony in Rock Island's Schwiebert Park on a Monday. “We really have a busy schedule, and we looked for a day we had free. Everything else in our lives is a production, and we didn't want this to be a production. We wanted it to be something just for us.”
They didn't originally plan on having children, but Heather is close to Brad's older kids. “I think she felt it made her wonder, 'What's the process like from the beginning?'" he said. “I saw it was something she wanted."
“I don't think our interest in theater is what bonds us,” Brad said. “It also has to be the things we value. She has the same sort of love for the integrity of it.
"When you work at this level of theater, it almost never can be what it should be. The money just isn't there for it. Just to stay open as a theater — the sacrifices you have to make and the extra work you have to do. I think for both of us, it's just this determination the integrity of theater should survive, even if the odds are against you.”
“He makes me laugh, which isn't really an easy thing to do,” said Heather, who's also a props designer and works lights for most shows.
Theatrical lives meet in Rock Island
A Virginia native, Heather went to Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., where she earned a degree in dance performance. After graduating in 2007, she worked jobs in every department of theater — costume designer to choreographer, sound-board operator to scenic designer, and technical director to production manager.
After working at the Wayside Theatre in Middletown, Va., which since has closed, she got the job as stage manager at Circa, where a friend of hers worked.
That job is mainly coordinating the production team, “getting all the pieces to work together,” Heather said. She assists the director, noting responsibilities are greater during casting and rehearsals.
She's designed props for every show, designed lighting for some shows, and choreographed some shows. She occasionally works as a bartender and in the kitchen, and she made an onstage appearance, one night only, as Ephraim in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”
Brad — who's currently playing multiple parts in “Newsies” — heads the performing waitstaff of 11, taking charge of scheduling, auditioning and hiring. Originally from Normal, he's a 1989 grad of Augustana College.
The wife of a technical director at Augie was a Bootlegger, and she told him they were looking to hire people.
“I didn't know what a Bootlegger at Circa was; I didn't know it was a performing position,” Brad said. “I loved it from the first day. It just fit; I enjoyed the atmosphere. I was really impressed with the professional atmosphere.
“The fact they did this every night, I thought was amazing,” he said. Circa used to have six shows a week; now it has five mainstage performances a week, with occasional Thursday shows.
The Bootleggers perform in every pre-show, a 12-15-minute revue that starts a half-hour before the main show. Brad has been in charge of several, and each has a theme that fits the show.
Getting close to customers, colleagues
Both Brad and Heather love getting to know Circa customers and those who make each show happen.
“We have a lot of subscribers who are very loyal. A number of them have been coming here longer than I have, and they like to let me know that,” Brad said.
“As long as I've worked here, it's never gotten old. It's never become tedious or run of the mill. I've always looked forward to something. I always found something to enjoy. I don't know of any place I could have ever worked in theater where I'd have more opportunities to do so many different things.”
“I've enjoyed the people, all the shows, the lighting design, the prop design, and all the extras,” Heather said, noting her last day will be Feb. 23.
Brad has directed and been in children's shows. “That is my opportunity to just be in a show, and not worry about waiting tables, all the other things. It's really a break,” he said. “I don't like (that) in theater a lot of times, we attach adjectives like 'dinner theater' or 'children's theater.' It's theater, and a lot of people think kids' shows are simple. They're not.
“An audience of children is more likely to let you know if they're not enjoying it, and they'll make you work harder for it,” he said. “They are so much more willing to suspend their disbelief and to believe what they're seeing and react to it. They're easier to please if you do the work.”
“I'm extremely happy for him, that he's found someone to love and spend his life with, and have a child with,” said Denny Hitchcock, Circa owner/producer. "She's doing an extremely good job as a mother, with the complications of being a stage manager thrown in at the same time. With the two of them pretty much having the same schedules, she's done a good job of balancing that. She certainly has made the right decision for her family.”