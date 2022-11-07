Low water levels affecting barge traffic, farmers

Water levels in the Mississippi River are so low, barges are having a tough time getting through.

Barges are responsible for nearly 90% of the grain exported via the Mississippi Gulf Port Region. Most of this is heading toward New Orleans by way of Memphis, where there is a major hold-up.

"It's primarily because of low water on the Missouri River and the Ohio River Basin," said Riverside Global CEO Robert Sinkler.

Sinkler said this is triggering skyrocketing shipping costs, which is prompting many farmers to store their grain while they wait for prices to fall.

Rachel Zumbach with the Iowa Corn Association said they have not seen these effects yet, but the slowing down of the barges will effect exports in the long-run.

The more product put on a barge, the heavier it is. In this region, barges can legally reach a depth of nine feet. But, the water levels in the Memphis area are so severe, barges abiding by this rule cannot get through.

The U.S. Coast Guard has estimated 2,000 barges are backed up.

Monday the National Weather Service reported water levels in Memphis to be at -8.16 feet. For that area, the low stage is considered five feet.

This problem occurs every few decades, "but this is extreme," Sinkler said. Typically there is a drought in either the Missouri River or the Ohio River Basin - but rarely both, which has only exacerbated the problem. To get around it, companies are trying to make the barges lighter, but this is causing shipping prices to increase.

The USDA reported as of Sept. 27, the cost to ship has skyrocketed to $49.88 per ton. That's 95% higher than the three-year average. The average barge can carry 1,400-1,800 tons — enough to fill 70 semi trucks worth of material. Multiplied by the shipping cost, it could cost up to $90,000 to ship 1,800 pounds of product.

In turn, this is affecting volume. The week of Sept. 24, grain volumes on the Mississippi reached nearly 24 million tons — 4% lower than the 5-year average and 10% lower than the same period last year. In total, there are about 40% less grain barges in New Orleans than there were at the same time last year.

The government is trying to dredge some of the areas in the most critical spots to help keep traffic moving, he said. But, this comes at a significant cost and truly the only thing that can be done is waiting for the weather pattern to correct itself.

In the upper Mississippi, there has been sufficient rainfall to maintain the nine feet of water needed for barges to pass through. The locks and dams in place help maintain the water at a minimum level while simultaneously acting as a climate resiliency system. They were not designed that way, he said, but it comes in handy for situations like this.

"If we would be exhibiting the same kind of low water as the Memphis area … it would be a natural resource disaster," he said.