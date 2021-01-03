Lower number of new COVID cases, but one new death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported one COVID-related death and 19 new cases.

Since the pandemic was announced there have been 258 COVID-related deaths and 10,966 cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said.

As of Sunday there are 37 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said that while the number of new cases in the county are lower, “we believe it has more to do with reduced testing over the holiday season locally and throughout the state.”

“We are hopeful, however, as more people gain access to the vaccine that we will see lower case counts regularly,” Ludwig said.

The new cases in Rock Island County are: two men in their 70s, four men in their 50s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy in his teens, one woman in her 90s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 20s, one girl in her teens.