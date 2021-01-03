Lower number of new COVID cases, but one new death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported one COVID-related death and 19 new cases.
Since the pandemic was announced there have been 258 COVID-related deaths and 10,966 cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said.
As of Sunday there are 37 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said that while the number of new cases in the county are lower, “we believe it has more to do with reduced testing over the holiday season locally and throughout the state.”
“We are hopeful, however, as more people gain access to the vaccine that we will see lower case counts regularly,” Ludwig said.
The new cases in Rock Island County are: two men in their 70s, four men in their 50s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy in his teens, one woman in her 90s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 20s, one girl in her teens.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 4,469 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of cases to 979,821 since the pandemic began. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Illinois rose by 81 on Sunday to 16,755 since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a 98% recovery rate.
The Scott County Health Department at 6 p.m. Sunday reported 58 new COVID cases, bringing the total number in the county of 14,273 since the pandemic was announced. There have been 152 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The health department reports 12,206 have recovered.
The Iowa Department of Public Health at 6 p.m. Sunday reported 1,050 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the state to 284,379 since the pandemic began. That number encompasses 242,107 who have tested positive and 42,272 whose antigen tests have returned positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The state reports that 244,020 patients have recovered.
COVID-related deaths in Iowa on Sunday remained at 3,946 since the pandemic began.