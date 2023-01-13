Lucky Anchor Tattoos plans flash sale with slasher-film favorites and fate

In the hours before heading to Lucky Anchor Tattoo for my appointment, my legs began bouncing with a nervous energy that I attributed to pre-tattoo jitters. It was that feeling that pain was coming soon, but with the caveat that something beautiful would come out of it.

I wondered as I waited for my appointment if this was how final girls feel near the end of horror movies — the adrenaline of knowing for a fact that their last, desperate escape attempt from the killer will most definitely hurt, if not kill them outright, but if they do manage to make it out, it might just be an amazing story to tell later.

But, luckily, my trip to the Moline tattoo shop did not turn into a slasher movie. The horror and gore were kept to a minimum, but there was a bit of pain — especially when James King, co-owner and artist at Lucky Anchor Tattoo, swiped my gorgeous, new wound with soap and a towel.

Lucky Anchor Tattoo, 604 19th St., Moline, will hold a $50, get-what-you-get flash sale 2-7 p.m. Jan. 13 in an homage to the first Friday the 13th of the year. The sale is walk-in-only.

Each of the 15 horror-themed tattoo drawings will be placed into the shop’s gumball machine, leaving which design customers will have placed on their body up to fate.

Designs were inspired by the movies “It,” “Scream,” “Friday the 13th,” “Saw” and “Halloween,” featuring cartoon versions of the villains, head shots and more. Customers can pick where they want the tattoos placed.

“I’m a big horror buff,” King said. “I just tried to pick something people would recognize.”

As I was getting my tattoo ahead of the flash sale, I got to pick my own design. The tattoo that, as of Wednesday evening, made its home on the inside of my upper right arm was the knife used by Ghostface in the first “Scream” movie, with part of the iconic mask drawn inside the blade.

“You have to have a dagger of some sort,” King told me as he pressed the transfer paper to my skin, leaving a purple outline behind.

When I stopped in the shop the day before to interview King and his fellow artist, Hayley Dyer, the pair were testing out new equipment, with King giving Dyer her own first dagger tattoo. Dyer is also a horror fan, she told me with King’s tattoo gun buzzing away in the background, and is excited to have the first flash sale she works be on that theme.

King will often try out new equipment or certain designs on himself — tattoos of all kinds were peppered on his legs, but when fully covered one could assume his whole body was a blank canvas. Neither he nor Dyer had participated in flash sales before, but King has been holding monthly walk-in sales since he opened the shop in August 2022.

“We’ll get anywhere from a half-dozen to 15 people in here,” King said. “It’s only seven hours, so what we make it through we make it through, and what we don’t, we don’t. It’s a lot of fun; people seem to really like it.”

My legs trembled as King inked in the last of the black hilt and wiped at the finished design with a wet paper towel, swimming in the aftermath of pain this time around, rather than in anticipation of it.

But I hadn’t just escaped a killer, and the guy who inflicted the hurt gently covered my hurt with clear wrapping and gave me post-appointment care instructions rather than try and finish the job.

King was ready for customers to come try their luck at the gumball machine and said there’s been plenty of interest on social media. His proclivity for impromptu ideas lends itself well to sales like this, he said, and getting to spread that feeling around is very fun.

“I don’t let them pick until just a few minutes before they come back,” King said. “That way it’s more spontaneous.”

I’m not sure if I could leave my skin up to fate like that, but for those wanting to celebrate Friday the 13th with some new ink, I hope fate falls in your favor.

