LULAC awards scholarships

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Iowa Council 10 has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 40 area high school, undergraduate and post graduate students.

Awards are based on academic performance, financial need, community involvement and leadership. Emphasis is also placed on an individual's motivation, sincerity, and integrity, which is revealed through a personal essay.

This year’s list of recipients are Raul Alvarado, Corina Bakoylis, Abigail Behrends, Gabriella Bojorquez, McKinzie Carter, Corina Castañeda, Adriana Chavez, Guadalupe Chavez, Veronica Chavez, Trevor Christoffersen, Holland Craig, Kathleen Engel, Jarrin Flores, Stephanie Garcia, RaNeisa Herbert, Celia Hernandez, Mary Elizabeth Holtz, Kadin Kruse, Makayla Kuhrt, Makenzie Lieferman, Aaliyah Lopez, Johanna Lopez, Annel Lueth, Alyssa Macias, Ashley Mancera, Arturo Martinez, Nicole McCraken, Jackson McLaughlin, Yajaira Navarro, Perla Peralta-Flores, Draven Ramirez, Samuel Reyes, Marissa Robertson, Sofia Rubalcava, Marali Sanchez Carmona, Olivia Smith, Zul Torres, Lupita Toscano, Isaiah Walsh and Cecilia Zavala.

To date, Davenport LULAC Council 10 has donated over $600,000 to 990 Quad-City area students. Funds are raised through Friday Night Bingo, Trivia Nights, the annual LULAC VIVA QC Fiesta, the Adolph Lopez Annual Memorial Golf Outing, as well as corporate and individual sponsors and donations. Local funds are submitted to the LULAC National Scholarship Fund, for matching funds. Donations to the fund can be sent to: LULAC Council 10, P.O. BOX 4616 Davenport, IA 52808-4616.

