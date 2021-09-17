LULAC Fiesta Queens raise money for scholarship fund

Madeline Arguello has participated in the League of Latin American Citizens for almost as long as she can remember. She's gone on field trips, volunteered for events and benefited from programming since she was 9, and is currently serving as a member of the LULAC Council 600.
This Friday Arguello will be crowned Fiesta Queen after raising over $1,000 for the organization she loves.
LULAC will present Arguello, now 15, and two other young women as the Fiesta Court at Friday's Mercado on Fifth during a celebration of the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and the anniversary of Mexico gaining independence from Spain. The Mercado on Fifth night market is open from 5-10 p.m. at 5th Avenue and 12th Street.
The court will also ride in the East Moline Fiesta Parade this weekend. The parade will begin at noon Sunday on 3rd Street, then end on 13th Avenue. After the parade a fiesta will begin at 2 p.m. at Runners Park, 742 15th Ave., and go until 9:30 p.m.
Mercado on Fifth and the parade also hold special places in Arguello's heart, as she's gone to them many times and has helped with the parade.
"I'm excited to actually be a big part of the parade and the Mercado," she said.
Arguello's grandmother convinced her to enter the contest, explaining how it works and what the money goes towards.
Her sister, Emma, a senior at Davenport Central, is receiving a LULAC scholarship this year, she said. Arguello is a sophomore. Arguello plays softball for the junior varsity team and enjoys hanging out with friends and family.
"Before, I wasn't really interested," Arguello said. "Then I realized I could do it and raise a lot of money for LULAC."
Each of the four candidates in the Fiesta Queen Contest competed to see who could raise the most money for LULAC's scholarship fund by selling raffle tickets. They began selling in late June. Arguello raised $1,650 and placed first in the contest.
With help from her mother and grandmother, Arguello's selling strategy began with her family. Then she contacted family friends and utilized her presence volunteering at bingo and going to a wedding to get customers.
Iowa LULAC State Director Mike Reyes said there are cash prizes for the raffle, and all the money raised goes towards scholarships except for the percentages the top three fundraisers, or the Fiesta Queen court, get to keep for placing. Twenty percent of what Arguello raised will go back to her.
"I think what they realize upfront is that they're benefiting students who get scholarships," Reyes said. "That kind of motivates them, not only because they're getting a percentage back, but what they're doing for the community. I think that really resonates with them."
Annalee Rocha, who placed second in the contest by raising around $1,000, said she was excited to raise so much after expecting low sales. She is a junior at Muscatine High School and studies in the Muscatine Community College Nursing Program, and is a member of the Muscatine LULAC club.
Isabel Valerio placed third in the contest. Valerio, 15, is a sophomore at North High School in Davenport, and serves as secretary of the Davenport LULAC Youth Council.
As someone who's always enjoyed volunteering but doesn't come out of her shell much, Rocha also needed some convincing to apply to the contest. She ended up having a lot of fun and making friends in the other contestants.
"I would like to to see if I could actually get number one next time," Rocha said. "It will be fun to do it next year — I'm hopeful that I can invite more girls out to do it with me."