LULAC lawsuit challenges change in Iowa’s absentee ballot request rules

The oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the United States is accusing Iowa of suppressing voters through a long and confusing process to obtain an absentee voting ballot.

The League of Latin American Citizens of Iowa, or LULAC, and Majority Forward, a Washington-based nonprofit that supports voter registration and turnout, filed a petition of law and equity against Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday. It challenges Section 124 of House File 2643, which bars county officials from using the state’s voter registration database to fill in missing information on absentee ballot request forms.

Instead, if there is missing information on a request form, county officials must email or call the voter within 24 hours to get the information, and if they cannot be reached by those methods, a letter should be sent. If the correct information isn’t obtained, the voter won’t receive a ballot.

The lawsuit, filed in Johnson County District Court, is calling for a temporary and permanent injunction of the rule, and wants the court to deem it unconstitutional.

“LULAC will not sit idle as fundamental rights of Americans are trampled,” LULAC Iowa Deputy State Director Jazmin Newton said.