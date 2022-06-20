LULAC seeks Fiesta Queen candidates

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa Council 10 in the Quad-Cities is seeking candidates for the annual 2022 Fiesta Queen Contest.

The crowning of the Fiesta Queen will take place during LULAC Fiesta Night Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Putnam Museum. The event commemorates the Mexican Declaration of Independence from Spain in 1810 and kicks off LULAC's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The contest is open to any Quad-City Hispanic female between the ages of 15 and 21 years. Each candidate will compete to see who can raise the most money for LULAC's scholarship program by selling raffle tickets.

Persons wishing to be a contestant can download an application at www.lulac10.org or contact Michelle Arguello at 563-579-3113 or via email at arguellofam@hotmail.com for an application or more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0