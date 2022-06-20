 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
YELLOWSTONE PARK

LULAC seeks Fiesta Queen candidates

  • 0

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa Council 10 in the Quad-Cities is seeking candidates for the annual 2022 Fiesta Queen Contest.

The crowning of the Fiesta Queen will take place during LULAC Fiesta Night Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Putnam Museum. The event commemorates the Mexican Declaration of Independence from Spain in 1810 and kicks off LULAC's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The contest is open to any Quad-City Hispanic female between the ages of 15 and 21 years. Each candidate will compete to see who can raise the most money for LULAC's scholarship program by selling raffle tickets.

Persons wishing to be a contestant can download an application at www.lulac10.org or contact Michelle Arguello at 563-579-3113 or via email at arguellofam@hotmail.com for an application or more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City tries to break record for world's largest boxing class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News