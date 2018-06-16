Two volunteers who helped immigrant families impacted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raid on May 9 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, will receive awards today from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Iowa in a state convention in Davenport.
Dina Saunders of Mount Pleasant will receive the woman of the year award and David Suarez of Ottuma will receive the man of the year award. Thirty-two men were arrested in the ICE raid, all with families.
In addition, Lupe Chavez, a University of Iowa student from Davenport, will receive the LULAC-Iowa young adult of the year award at the meeting at the Rhythm City Casino.
"This has been a year of strong activism and crisis response for LULAC and the awards recognize members who are making a difference in Iowa," Michael Reyes, LULAC Iowa state director, said in a news release.
“We work to fight racism, support our community, organize and empower Latinos across the state,” he said. "It’s time to acknowledge what we’ve accomplished, thank some of our members who are working hard and prepare for the future.”
The guest speaker at the convention will be Roberto Carmona, a performance-based leadership development and strategy consultant from the Chicago area.
In addition, there will be entertainment by the Q-C Ballet Folklorico and the Crooked Cactus Band.
The public is invited to the event that begins with a social hour at 5 p.m.; tickets are $35.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address Latino issues.
For more information, visit lulac.org, or lulaciowa.org, or contact Reyes at 563-505-5711 or ReyesMR1@mchsi.com.