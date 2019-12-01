You are the owner of this article.
Mac's Tavern, downtown Davenport, damaged by gunfire early Sunday

Gunfire during large disturbance early Sunday in downtown Davenport damaged the window of a well-known downtown Davenport tavern.

Here's what happened, police said in a news release:

Police responded to a large fight at Shenanigans Irish Pub, 303 W. 3rd St. at about 1 a.m. Officers arrived when patrons were leaving the bar and a fight broke out in front of the tavern. 

While officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and stop the fighting, gunfire came from the area of the parking ramp at 200 Ripley St.

Officers responded to the area of the gunfire, canvassed the area and found a window at Mac's Tavern, 316 W. 3rd St., on the north side, was damaged from gunfire.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on the incident. Police ask anyone with information to call Davenport Police at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

This story will be updated.

