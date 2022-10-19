Main Street in Hillsdale will be closed Thursday at BNSF crossing as tracks undergo repair.

Main Street in Hillsdale will be closed to through traffic at the BNSF Railroad track crossing Thursday for construction.
The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that workers will be repairing existing tracks for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today