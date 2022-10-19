 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main Street in Hillsdale will be closed Thursday at BNSF crossing as tracks undergo repair.

Main Street in Hillsdale, Illinois, will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for work on the BNSF railroad tracks. 

The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that workers will be repairing existing tracks for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

