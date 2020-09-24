'Major accomplishment' on new I-74 bridge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driving surface for the new Iowa-bound span of the I-74 bridge is a wrap.

Final loads of concrete were poured last week, completing the deck.

While the project manager for the bridge referred to the deck completion as "a major accomplishment," she also warned it does not yet signal the opening of the span.

"There is still a lot of work required prior to putting traffic on it," said Danielle Alvarez of the Iowa DOT. "Next, we’ll be pouring concrete for expansion joints and barrier wall, as well as installing lighting and utility connections and striping the roadway."

The signature arch also must be painted.

Finishing the deck advances the goal of permitting motorists on the new bridge by the end of this year. Meanwhile, work continues on the arch segments for the Illinois-bound span.

Bridge watchers may have noticed most of the progress on the arch is on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, whereas the Iowa-side progress was more swift with the westbound span.