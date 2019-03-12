The "worst part" of the new Interstate 74 bridge construction begins Monday with a detour in Moline and a lane closure on the existing bridge.
Also announced Tuesday, the westbound span of the new bridge that was to be finished this fall could take until the middle of next year to complete. Department of Transportation officials attributed the delay to weather.
While through traffic is being detoured to the I-80 and I-280 bridges, the only way to get to Iowa from downtown Moline will be the River Drive ramp.
More details from today's I-74 bridge update are soon to follow.