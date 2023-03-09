The risk of major local flooding on the Mississippi River now exceeds 80%.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor snowmelt and precipitation to the north and plans another Spring Flood Outlook later this month.

In the season's third outlook update Thursday, NWS hydrologist Matt Wilson said the chance of the river reaching a major flood stage at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island is around 82%. In a normal year, the chance of major flooding hovers around 25%.

There is a greater than 75% chance of the Mississippi River reaching its flood stage from the Quad-Cities through Muscatine, and a greater than 50% chance of flooding from Dubuque to Burlington.

Flood threats for tributary rivers in the Quad-Cities region are currently near normal, Wilson said, but are increasing. Recent precipitation has caused waters to rise, and if the tributaries remain swollen, they have less capacity to handle waters from the north and will dump more into the Mississippi.

Upcoming temperatures and precipitation are going to determine flood levels in the Quad-Cities. If temperatures remain below average through March, Wilson said, the snowpack will stick around longer. If that happens, chances increase of a warm rainfall causing it to melt quickly, sending water downstream.

However, if temperatures warm and precipitation is low, the snowpack is apt to melt slowly and steadily, Wilson said, keeping flooding in check.

"Up in the headwaters of the Mississippi, where you've got widespread four-to-eight-plus inches (of snow) in the upper part of the basin, that's going to be what really makes or breaks our spring flood season," he said.

The National Weather Service is expecting lower-than-average precipitation for the last half of March, but cool temperatures as well, which will keep the snowpack intact. In April and May, rain and temperature averages are predicted to be above-average.

A fourth flood outlook is tentatively set for March 23 and will provide more information about precipitation and snowmelt in the upper Mississippi.

"The reason that we're going to have an additional outlook this season is so that, hopefully, we'll have a better handle on what the snowpack melting is going to look like," Wilson said.