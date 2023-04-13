While unusually warm weather rapidly melted the snowpack covering Minnesota and Wisconsin, runoff absorption by dry soil is causing less water to flow from upper tributaries to the Mississippi River, lessening its impact on flooding in the Quad-Cities.

About three days ago, National Weather Service Quad Cities Senior Services Hydrologist Matt Wilson said he still was unsure how much water the soil would be able to take in, but leftover drought conditions from last fall had it acting like a sponge.

"I'm glad that I could finally bring some good news," Wilson said Thursday.

Much of the snowpack is now gone, due to temperatures reaching 20 degrees higher than normal, and snowmelt not absorbed is heading into northern rivers. The upper basin is expected to have snow and rain this weekend, and the Quad-Cities will also see some rain.

However, spring flood risks are still well above normal for the Mississippi River and near normal for tributaries, Wilson said, and chances of the river reaching 18 feet later in the spring flood season are more likely than not.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to reach 14.7 feet April 20, and hit the minor flood stage at 15 feet a day or two after, Wilson said, depending on runoff and precipitation.

Lower-than-average temperatures and precipitation are predicted through mid-April, Wilson said, slowing melting of the remaining snowpack but hopefully also allowing the resulting runoff to move through the Mississippi River without piling on more rain events. Temperatures will trend towards normal for the overall spring season, and precipitation is expected to be higher than average.

The Quad-Cities can expect to see the river crest from snowmelt around the end of April and beginning of May, Wilson said, when it is predicted the river will reach 18 feet, or its major flood stage.

"As far as our snowmelt crest goes, we're looking at a couple days later, but a little bit below what we had originally thought," Wilson said.

In a normal year, the average risk of a major flood is 25%, according to the NWS. During the last few months, estimates of major flooding at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island have fluctuated as follows:

Feb. 9: 25%

Feb. 23: 69%

March 9: 82%

March 24: 67%

April 7: Wilson said there is about a 50% chance of Davenport floodwaters reaching 20 feet, but gave no specific percentage on major flood risks.

National Weather Service Quad Cities will hold another update on April 20.

"We do not have any ongoing flooding on our main stem Mississippi or tributaries," Wilson said. "But again, that's expected to change within the next week or so."

According to the City of Davenport's April 12 flood update, the floodplan will be implemented in stages as the river rises. Sandbags are being made available to private property owners who are at risk of major flood stage impacts.

Small quantity sandbags, or less than 100, will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. starting April 13 at the Marquette Facility, 232 S. Marquette St. Property owners can also request loose sand and bags for delivery 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling Public Works at 563-326-7923. Callers must include the number of requested bags, address and contact information.

Loose sand to fill flood barriers is also available upon request by calling Public Works.

Pumps have been or are being set in Davenport, and gates have closed in low-lying areas of the city. South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue is closed.