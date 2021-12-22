 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Major water main break on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street in Moline
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Major water main break on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street in Moline

  • Updated
  • 0

There's been a major failure in Moline of the 16” cast iron water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street Wednesday morning.

This failure caused a low pressure event in the water system serving the area of Moline east of 41st Street to East Moline and from the Avenue of the Cities to John Deere Road, according to a news release from the city.

All Moline water customers within this area are under a precautionary water boil advisory until further notice.

Go to the City of Moline website’s Boil Order Map to see if your area has been affected: https://moline.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=ec9316b945294300a0b9c847f23a14c9

Any questions or concerns, call the Water Department at 309-524-2300.

Boil order
Rick Rector

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yemenis seek cultural revival through ancient musical instrument

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News