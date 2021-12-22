Major water main break on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street in Moline

There's been a major failure in Moline of the 16” cast iron water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street Wednesday morning.

This failure caused a low pressure event in the water system serving the area of Moline east of 41st Street to East Moline and from the Avenue of the Cities to John Deere Road, according to a news release from the city.

All Moline water customers within this area are under a precautionary water boil advisory until further notice.

Go to the City of Moline website’s Boil Order Map to see if your area has been affected: https://moline.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=ec9316b945294300a0b9c847f23a14c9

Any questions or concerns, call the Water Department at 309-524-2300.

Quad-City Times​

